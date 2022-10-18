Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
This teacher was tortured by the Russians and held for six months before returning to her town in Ukraine in a prisoner swap
CNN — The letter had just three words: mama, alive, healthy. But Olena Yuzvak had no doubt that it was from her son, Dima. The 23-year-old biotech graduate was taken by Russian forces from their front yard in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel along with Olena and her husband, Oleh, on March 20.
Analysis: Iran pushes militarily abroad amid unrest at home
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — As protests rage at home, Iran's theocratic government is flexing its military muscle abroad: Tehran has supplied drones to Russia that killed Ukrainian civilians, run drills in a border region with Azerbaijan and bombed Kurdish positions in Iraq. Those moves show Iran's leaders trying...
Devastation on Ukraine's eastern front, where the notorious Wagner group is making gains
CNN — The weather in Bakhmut deceives the senses, sunny and warm — almost peaceful. But a deafening boom of outgoing artillery from the critical Eastern Ukrainian town shakes that notion out of the system, as Ukrainian soldiers on Wednesday launched offensives to try and reclaim positions from Russian forces.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
“DOJ heading toward indictment”: Legal experts say adviser’s testimony shows “Trump is the target”
A top adviser to former President Donald Trump testified before a federal grand jury looking into the government documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, according to CNN. Kash Patel, who served as a top aide to former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., during his effort to undermine the Russia probe before joining the Trump administration, has been deeply involved in the Mar-a-Lago scandal. Patel, who remains close to Trump and was named by the former president as a "representative for access to Presidential records of my administration," has claimed that he witnessed Trump declassifying records before leaving office. Weeks before the Mar-a-Lago search, Patel "vowed to retrieve classified documents from the National Archives" about the "Russiagate" probe and "publish them on his website," ABC News reported earlier this year.
Allies blast Scholz over Chinese investment in German port
BERLIN — Lawmakers from two of Germany’s governing parties on Thursday slammed plans for Chinese shipping group COSCO to take a major stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal, warning that they pose a national security risk. Public broadcaster NDR reported that Chancellor Olaf...
Ethiopians protest against outsiders amid Tigray conflict
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — Thousands of people in towns across Ethiopia staged demonstrations Saturday against what they say is interference by outsiders in the country's internal affairs. The rallies included one in the federal capital, Addis Ababa, where many such events have been held in the nearly two years...
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Damascus
DAMASCUS, SYRIA — Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs late Friday, in the first such attack in more than a month, state media reported. There were no casualties in the strikes. The Syrian military said later that several Israeli missiles...
Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments
ROME — The Vatican and China on Saturday extended their oft-criticized agreement on the appointment of bishops in the Asian country, where the government has waged crackdowns over the years on religious believers. The Holy See announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement in a brief statement.
FARHAD MANJOO: Biden just clobbered China's chip industry
EDITOR'S NOTE: Farhad Manjoo is a columnist for The New York Times. Before that, Manjoo wrote the "State of the Art" column and is the author of “True Enough: Learning to Live in a Post-Fact Society.”. Semiconductors are among the most intricate tools that human beings have ever invented....
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
ISLAMABAD — An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials.
Stalked, tortured, disappeared: Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again
CNN — Arman doesn't sleep much anymore. "In my nightmare, I see someone is following me in the dark, " he said. "I'm alone and no one is helping me." He says his life was forever altered in early October, when he was arrested on the streets of Tehran for joining anti-government demonstrations, and then tortured by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) -- known as the Sepah -- for four days.
Liz Truss promised UK a shakeup — but was forced out instead
LONDON — Liz Truss became prime minister on a promise to open a new era of growth by shaking up Britain's economy. But the tumult that resulted was not exactly what she had in mind: Markets recoiled, the pound currency dived, her party revolted — and, in the end, she announced her resignation just 45 days after taking office.
