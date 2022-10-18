Read full article on original website
Related
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Effingham Radio
Wendy Williams, Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling + More!
WENDY WILLIAMS IS ‘BETTER THAN EVER’ AFTER LEAVING WELLNESS FACILITY: Wendy Williams' publicist, Shawn Zanotti, exclusively told Entertainment Tonight that the former talk show host is “home and healing” after entering a wellness facility in August. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” Zanotti said. Williams also shared a message for her supporters: “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”
Effingham Radio
Quickies: Demi Lovato, Johnny Rzeznik, Glass Animals, The Weeknd
Demi Lovato brought out Johnny Rzeznik to perform at her show in in New York. The Goo Goo Dolls frontman was a big surprise to the audience which sang along with him and Lovato to his 1998 hit, “Iris.” Rzeznik is from the area and is native to Buffalo, New York.
Comments / 0