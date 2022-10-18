ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Effingham Radio

Wendy Williams, Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling + More!

WENDY WILLIAMS IS ‘BETTER THAN EVER’ AFTER LEAVING WELLNESS FACILITY: Wendy Williams' publicist, Shawn Zanotti, exclusively told Entertainment Tonight that the former talk show host is “home and healing” after entering a wellness facility in August. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” Zanotti said. Williams also shared a message for her supporters: “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”

