WENDY WILLIAMS IS ‘BETTER THAN EVER’ AFTER LEAVING WELLNESS FACILITY: Wendy Williams' publicist, Shawn Zanotti, exclusively told Entertainment Tonight that the former talk show host is “home and healing” after entering a wellness facility in August. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” Zanotti said. Williams also shared a message for her supporters: “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”

2 DAYS AGO