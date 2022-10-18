ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkins, IA

KCJJ

Bicyclist struck by car, injured near Riverside

A bicyclist was injured after getting hit by a car Thursday night near Riverside. According to Washington County dispatch records, a motorist reported hitting a bicycle without lights on Highway 22 just west of the Iowa River just before 8pm. The bicyclist was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. Their identity and condition have not been released.
RIVERSIDE, IA
98.1 KHAK

[Updated] One Person Killed in Linn County Crash Monday Night

A late-evening accident in rural Linn County Monday night killed one person. [Update Tuesday, October 18, 1:15 p.m.] The victim in Monday evening's crash has been identified as 60-year-old Timothy M. Hildenbrand of Cedar Rapids. [Original story] According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after officials said the vehicle hit a grain bin Monday night just west of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened at Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road at about 11:18 p.m. Monday.
LINN COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein

A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
OELWEIN, IA
wcsjnews.com

Iowa Teenager Facing Two Gun Related Felonies in Grundy Co.

An out-of-state teenager was charged with two felonies in Grundy County. Camren Montgomery, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa was charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a class two felony and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Identification Marks, a class three felony. The Grundy County Proactive...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Shed fire in Fairbank leads to an arrest

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:30 am, Fairbank Fire responded to the 600 block of 2nd St. NE for a report of a shed on fire. When crews arrived, the fire had extended to a residential dwelling. Crews knocked down the fire and contained it to just the attached garage.
FAIRBANK, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to physical altercation outside Dubuque school

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday morning, Dubuque Police responded to an altercation outside the Dubuque Community School District Alta Vista campus between several adults and students. According to police, officers and school staff intervened in the disturbance, separated all parties involved, and dispersed the crowd. There were no major...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Emergency crews respond to garage fire in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:26 pm, Marion Fire was notified of a garage fire in the 300 block of Larick Drive. Upon arrival, crews found a 2-stall detached garage with heavy smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the residence were home at the time...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to prison for possessing Molotov cocktails

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old was sentenced to 26 months in prison for possessing gasoline-filled destructive devices commonly called Molotov cocktails. Melchizedek Robin Hayes admitted in a plea agreement that in May 2021 he had three Molotov cocktails in his home when police responded to a call for emergency services and found them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

More Details from Sunday Stabbing

More details have been released regarding a stabbing in Waterloo Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The victim has been identified as 39 year old Justin Pattison of Sumner. He went to 318 Wendell Court around 10:30 Sunday night in order to purchase a motorcycle. When he arrived he was taken to the basement of the home where he was allegedly stabbed and his money was taken. Pattison was eventually able to make it out of the house before paramedics took him from the 200 block of Ankeny Street to Allen Hospital. From there he was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. No arrests have been made to this point.
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for multiple thefts

An Iowa City man has been arrested after committing a string of thefts over the past week. 36-year-old Donnie Reed of Sylvan Glen Court is allegedly observed on video footage taking a bottle of bourbon from the Mormon Trek DeliMart around 1:15am this past Friday, then returning a few hours later to steal two $30 lottery tickets.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Halloween Parade returns to Cedar Rapids this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is returning to Cedar Rapids this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Czech Village and NewBo will host the parade on Saturday. They have held socially-distanced events at Hawkeye Downs for the past two years due to the pandemic. The parade...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Driver who died after crashing into grain bin in Linn County identified

LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Dubuque Fire Captain saved by fire staff after suffering sudden cardiac arrest

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and the Dubuque Fire Department hopes the recent experience of a Dubuque firefighter will increase awareness of the importance of recognizing sudden cardiac arrest, calling 9-1-1, and knowing CPR. According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac...
