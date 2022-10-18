Trae Young scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half and finished with 13 assists to lift the host Atlanta Hawks to a 108-98 victory over the Orlando Magic Friday. Atlanta's John Collins collected 23 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. He made 9 of 14 shots from the floor after sinking 9 of 12 attempts during his 24-point performance in Atlanta's 117-107 season-opening win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO