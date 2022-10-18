Read full article on original website
John Collins scored 24 points and Trae Young added 23 along with 13 assists to lift the host Atlanta Hawks to a 117-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. De'Andre Hunter had 22 points and offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray collected 20 points, 11 assists and five steals for the Hawks.
Is there a trade out there involving Russell Westbrook that turns the Lakers into contenders?. The following transcript is an excerpt from the Open Floor and Crossover podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com. Rohan Nadkarni: I love that the Lakers had to soft...
Trae Young scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half and finished with 13 assists to lift the host Atlanta Hawks to a 108-98 victory over the Orlando Magic Friday. Atlanta's John Collins collected 23 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. He made 9 of 14 shots from the floor after sinking 9 of 12 attempts during his 24-point performance in Atlanta's 117-107 season-opening win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
After serving for 21 seasons as the head coach of the Villanova men’s basketball team, Jay Wright retired in April. But, Wright didn’t stay away from the college basketball world for long. Although Wright denied interest in returning to coaching back in June, the New York Post reported...
