Amazon workers vote against forming union in upstate New York, dealing setback to grassroots labor group

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document. Harris County deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday to a home in Cypress for a welfare check...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Meet Massachusetts' new state dinosaur
In addition to a state dog (the Boston terrier) and a state bird (the chickadee), Massachusetts now has an official state dinosaur: the swift-footed lizard of Holyoke. On Wednesday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker, surrounded by a group of paleontologists and lawmakers, celebrated the law naming the swift-footed lizard, also known as Podokesaurus holyokensis, the official state dinosaur in a ceremony at the Museum of Science in Boston. The state legislature passed the bill in May, according to a statement from the Museum of Science.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to Uvalde school massacre has been fired, official says
Sgt. Juan Maldonado, a Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to the Uvalde mass school shooting in May, has been fired from the state Department of Public Safety, spokesperson Ericka Miller told CNN on Friday. The public safety department did not disclose the grounds for termination.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Report: Venables’s Oklahoma Contract Is Fully Guaranteed
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is off to a slow start in his first season with the team, but it appears his contract will allow him some time to turn things around.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Virginia mother arrested, charged in child's death after 4-year-old ate THC gummies, police say
A Virginia mother is facing felony murder and child neglect charges in the accidental death of her 4-year-old son after, according to authorities, doctors found a high level of THC in the child. Authorities believe the child ingested "a large amount" of THC gummies, according to a news release from...
Comments / 0