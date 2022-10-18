Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety.
SFGate
Joni Mitchell to Headline a ‘Joni Jam’ in 2023 With Brandi Carlile
This year saw the unexpected return of Joni Mitchell to the stage for the first time in nearly a decade, as a surprise festival guest, but the singer-songwriter is now giving fans an early notice that she’ll perform at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington June 10, 2023, alongside her friend Brandi Carlile and others, as part of a “Joni Jam.”
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in San Francisco
Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in San Francisco on Wednesday evening. The Duke of Sussex, who has called the ritzy Santa Barbara enclave of Montecito home since 2020, spoke on stage at the Presidio Theatre at a tech conference hosted by the Masters of Scale podcast. The news was...
SFGate
‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are
After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking on “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s Wednesday night episode celebrated “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.”
SFGate
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
Julia Fox Shared Her Theory About Why Women Are Happier Living Without Men And She Mentioned "Booty Cracks"
Yep, that pretty much sums it up!
SFGate
‘Black Adam’ Rocks the Box Office With $26.8 Million Opening Day, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Landing in Second
The hierarchy of power at the box office is about to change. Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” looks to claim the top spot on domestic charts, ahead of fellow new release “Ticket to Paradise.”. The Dwayne Johnson vehicle landed a $26.8 million opening day, including $7.6 million...
The Vegas Emo Festival "When We Were Young" Had To Cancel Its First Day, And The Fyre Fest Memes Are Unfortunately Already Rolling In
"We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news."
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
SFGate
Grateful Dead offshoot announces extra San Francisco date for farewell tour
Good news San Francisco Deadheads! Bay Area fans will get one extra chance to see Dead and Company, an offshoot of the Grateful Dead, when the band’s farewell tour comes to the San Francisco’s Oracle Park in July. Dead and Company announced in September that they'd be disbanding...
Comments / 0