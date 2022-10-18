ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Joni Mitchell to Headline a ‘Joni Jam’ in 2023 With Brandi Carlile

This year saw the unexpected return of Joni Mitchell to the stage for the first time in nearly a decade, as a surprise festival guest, but the singer-songwriter is now giving fans an early notice that she’ll perform at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington June 10, 2023, alongside her friend Brandi Carlile and others, as part of a “Joni Jam.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in San Francisco

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in San Francisco on Wednesday evening. The Duke of Sussex, who has called the ritzy Santa Barbara enclave of Montecito home since 2020, spoke on stage at the Presidio Theatre at a tech conference hosted by the Masters of Scale podcast. The news was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are

After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking on “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s Wednesday night episode celebrated “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.”
SFGate

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy