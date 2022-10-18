Read full article on original website
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
Note On WWE’s Reaction To Chris Jericho Signing New Deal With AEW
As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him in the company through 2025. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were some in WWE who were expecting Jericho to return to the company once his AEW deal expired to get one last run and a Hall of Fame induction. Jericho still has a good relationship with Vince McMahon, but McMahon is no longer in charge at the company.
Bret Hart Recalls Working With Dusty Rhodes in WCW, Rhodes’ ‘Good Imagination’
Bret Hart had a disappointing time in WCW, and he recently recalled commiserating with Dusty Rhodes at the time about the company’s state. Hart did a virtual signing for Highspot Superstore and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On working with Dusty in...
Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya & More React to Hangman Page’s Injury
Hangman Page’s injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite brought reactions from the wrestling world both in and out of AEW, with Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya taking to social media to react. As noted, Page was stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match with Jon Moxley, and you can see some reactions from the above names, Kip Sabian, Evil Uno and more below.
Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.
PCO Destroys Honor No More After Being Kicked Out On Impact Wrestling
Honor No More has been torn apart after they tried to kick PCO out on this week’s Impact Wrestling, resulting in PCO taking them out. Tonight’s show saw Eddie Edwards vow to address the future of the group later in the evening, and once The OGK lost the Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino, Edwards came down to the ring.
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Getting Arrested In Ireland For Punching a Fan Who Came At Randy Orton
Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade once got arrested after getting in a fight with a couple of fans in Ireland, and Murdoch recently recalled the situation. Murdoch was being interviewed by NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall and was asked about crazy road stories, and recounted the incident, which went down when he was with WWE and was World Tag Team Champions with Lance Cade and Randy Orton was World Heavyweight Champion (which places the timeframe in the October 2007 European tour).
Karrion Kross On His Reaction To People Thinking White Rabbit Teases Were About Him
Karrion Kross was the target of a lot of speculation when the White Rabbit teases were about him, to the point that he couldn’t convince people it wasn’t. Speculation was rife that Kross was the White Rabbit tease as that was his name in Lucha Underground, and Kross talked about the situation in an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Johnny Gargano Would Least Want To Be Stuck On An Desert Island With Brock Lesnar
Johnny Gargano respects Brock Lesnar, naming The Beast as the WWE star he’d least want to be stuck on a desert island with. Gargano did a Q&A on WWE’s TikTook account answering random questions about the WWE locker room, and you can see a couple of his tongue-in-cheek responses below:
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 10.18.22
We’re here for a big show as there are several titles on the line. The main event will see Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Hangman Page, with MJF hanging over their heads. The Trios Titles and the Interim Women’s Title are on the line too as the card is rather stacked. Let’s get to it.
NXT Deadline Confirmed For December 10, Same Day as ROH Final Battle
PWInsider reports that during a media call to promote WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels confirmed that the next NXT PPV will be Deadline on December 10. This will be the same day as ROH Final Battle (which starts at 4 PM ET) and will start opposite of a UFC PPV also being held that night.
AEW Video Engineer Passes Away Suddenly, GoFundMe Launched
Brian Muster, who worked as the lead video engineer for AEW since 2019, passed away suddenly yesterday. A GoFundMe has been launched to help support his fiancée and two children. Top donations include two from Tony Khan (for $15,000 and $10,000), Chris Jericho ($10,000), Darby Allin, Malakai Black and more. In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe already hit it’s goal of $75,000 and currently sits at $76,647.
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.20.22
We’re still coming out of Bound For Glory and that means it is time to start getting ready for whatever the next monthly special is going to be. In this case, that means Frankie Kazarian is going to cash in his X-Division Title for a World Title shot against Josh Alexander. That is likely going to mean some competition for the vacant title and it might start tonight. Let’s get to it.
Impact Wrestling Taping In Las Vegas This Weekend
Impact Wrestling is taping several episodes of their AXS series tomorrow night and Saturday night in Las Vegas. The tapings happen at Sam’s Town Casino and are called ‘Sin City Showdown’. They will cover the show up to next month’s Overdrive PPV. You can find tickets here.
WWE NXT Premium Live Event Reportedly Planned for December, Same Date as ROH Final Battle
– Fightful Select has an update on the next premium live event for WWE NXT. According to the report, WWE has listed December 10 for the next Peacock special for NXT. According to the report, the event is rumored to be associated with the recently filed NXT Deadline trademark that was filed earlier this month. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the official name of the event will be Deadline. Additionally, several NXT talents and staff member shave reportedly been made aware of the date and to keep it open.
Billy Gunn Isn’t ‘Sour’ About Not Being Part of DX Reunion, Talks Dynamic With The Acclaimed
Billy Gunn may not have been part of the DX reunion on Raw this month, but he understands why he wasn’t. The AEW star recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:. On the ‘Scissor Me, Daddy’ catchphrase: “Who knew this...
Cora Jade Says She Contacted Roxanne Perez Right After ROH Announced Hiatus
Cora Jade will battle Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Halloween Havoc, and she recently talked about how she helped get Perez into WWE. Perez worked on ROH as Rok-C and Jade told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp how when ROH announced its hiatus last year, Jade immediately reached out to her longtime friend. You can check out the highlights below:
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * WWE Universal Championship...
MJF Offers Prayers For Hangman Page, Later Regrets It
As previously reported, Hangman Page suffered a concussion on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, forcing his match with Jon Moxley to get stopped. It was scary enough that even MJF seemed to break character for a moment, tweeting, “Prayers for Hangman.”. Once it was revealed that Hangman...
