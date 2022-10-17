Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO