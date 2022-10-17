Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State
The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how to watch and listen.
Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Land In-State 2024 Commitment
Chaney Helton, an outfielder from Coweta, OK, announced her verbal commitment to OU on Tuesday.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
At the Bye Week, Here Are Oklahoma's Midseason Awards
With seven games behind them and five (or six?) to go, AllSooners hands out the Sooners' MVP, Most Improved, Top Lineman, Best Transfer, Fab Freshman and Top Walk-On.
Oklahoma high school volleyball: Edmond Memorial, Norman North advance to 6A semifinals
NOBLE — Madi Hathaway shifted the momentum in the first set. After Edmond Memorial’s hitting errors allowed Deer Creek to lead early, the junior delivered a kill to put the Bulldogs in front. ...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Decatur vs. Kent Meridian, ccd. Northwest Christian (Lacey) vs. Falls City, Ore., ccd. Spanaway Lake vs. Foss, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Oklahoma State vs. Texas: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — The challenging path through the Big 12 schedule seems to get more difficult each week. Oklahoma State football faces yet another nationally ranked opponent as it welcomes Texas to Boone Pickens Stadium for a Homecoming showdown on Saturday. The Longhorns come into the matchup with momentum,...
Jenks breezes to commanding home win against Southmoore
By Buck Ringgold Photo of Jenks quarterback Ike Owens by Michael Kinney JENKS - Going into Thursday’s home game, Jenks found itself in two situations unusual for that tradition-rich program. First, the Trojans are fighting for the District 6AI-1 title, and attempting to avoid having to ...
extrainningsoftball.com
High School: This Week’s Extra Elite 25 Fall National Rankings… Nebraska Wraps Up State Playoffs, Missouri & Colorado to Finish This Week (Oct.20, 2022)
One of the two teams still hasn’t completed its season, but the biggest winners in this week’s fall season national softball rankings were from Marian of Omaha, Neb., and Blue Springs South of Blue Springs, Mo. Marian captured the Nebraska Class A state championship in dramatic fashion. The...
Comments / 0