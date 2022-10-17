Read full article on original website
Golf.com
2022 CJ Cup tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday
The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina begins Thursday with the opening round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 1. Rory McIlroy ended the last PGA Tour season on...
theScore
Rahm perplexed by Mickelson's 'TOUR trending downwards' comment
Phil Mickelson's most recent controversial comments have reached Jon Rahm, and the Spaniard seems baffled by what the six-time major champion had to say. Ahead of last week's LIV Jeddah event, Mickelson said he saw Greg Norman's Saudi-backed league trending upward while the PGA TOUR was heading in the opposite direction. The 52-year-old added that he believed he chose the "winning" side between the two leagues.
Golf Digest
2022 CJ Cup tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina will host six of the 10 top players in the World Ranking for this year’s CJ Cup, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and recent Spanish Open winner Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy also will be on hand as he attempts to defend his 2021 championship in his first tour start since taking home the 2022 FedEx Cup at East Lake back in August.
Golf Channel
Cameron Young wins PGA Tour Rookie of the Year
The only way Cameron Young’s rookie season could’ve been better is if he had turned one of his five runners-up into a win, but $6,520,598 in official money and, now, the 2022 Arnold Palmer Award certainly should make up for that minor detail. The PGA Tour announced Wednesday...
Golf.com
How to watch the 2022 CJ Cup on Thursday: Round 1 live coverage
The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina kicks off on Thursday with the first round at Congaree Golf Club. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online. One PGA Tour star in particular has been giving golf fans something to watch early in the new season: Rickie Fowler. Fowler has struggled for years, with his last victory coming at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open, but so far this season, he has been regularly threatening to end his lengthy winless drought.
Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment
Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
Gary Woodland, Trey Mullinax tied for lead at CJ Cup
Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied atop a talent-packed leaderboard after the first round of The CJ Cup in
Top storylines, how to watch today’s Round 1 of CJ Cup tournament in South Carolina
Congaree Golf Club will be a venture into the unknown for the highest-ranked players.
2022 CJ Cup Thursday tee times, how to watch event in South Carolina
After a week out in Japan, the PGA Tour is heading back to the United States. Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, plays host to the 2022 CJ Cup. The field is limited with 78 players, but it’s easily the best thus far of the fall season. It includes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more.
