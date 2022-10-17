The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina kicks off on Thursday with the first round at Congaree Golf Club. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online. One PGA Tour star in particular has been giving golf fans something to watch early in the new season: Rickie Fowler. Fowler has struggled for years, with his last victory coming at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open, but so far this season, he has been regularly threatening to end his lengthy winless drought.

