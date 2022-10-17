ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday's Games. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Sports In Brief

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford. They said it will be finalized when McCaffrey passes a physical.
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

California looks to remain unbeaten at home vs. Washington

Washington (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) at California (3-3, 1-2), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN) Line: Washington by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. Series record: Washington leads 55-41-4. WHAT”S AT STAKE. An intriguing conference matchup where Cal is trying to remain unbeaten at home while Washington is looking for its...
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Arizona 42, New Orleans 34

NO_Shaheed 53 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 13:02. Ari_FG Blankenship 50, 10:54. Ari_FG Blankenship 28, 13:15. NO_Hill 3 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Ari_K.Ingram 2 run (Benjamin run), 2:28. Ari_Wilson 38 interception return (kick failed), 1:50. Ari_I.Simmons 56 interception return (Ertz pass from Murray), :46. Third Quarter. NO_FG Lutz...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

E_Valdez 2 (). DP_New York 2, Houston 0. LOB_New York 5, Houston 5. 2B_Donaldson (1). HR_Bregman (1). Loáisiga pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. HBP_Severino (Maldonado). Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Chris Conroy. T_3:16. A_41,700 (41,168).
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy