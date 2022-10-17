Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Glance: Rory McIlroy defends CJ Cup title in season debut
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
Reports: Phoenix among four Tour stops heading to $20M status
The PGA Tour plans to announce that the Waste Management Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship
ESPN
This week in golf: PGA Tour's loaded field, LPGA returns, LIV Golf prepares for its finale
The week that was in professional golf saw many notable players return to the winner's circle. Keegan Bradley ended a four-year PGA Tour drought by winning the Zozo Championship in Japan. Brooks Koepka claimed his first victory in 20 months by winning LIV Golf's first event in Saudi Arabia, which,...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday's Games. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Sports In Brief
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford. They said it will be finalized when McCaffrey passes a physical.
Porterville Recorder
California looks to remain unbeaten at home vs. Washington
Washington (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) at California (3-3, 1-2), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN) Line: Washington by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. Series record: Washington leads 55-41-4. WHAT”S AT STAKE. An intriguing conference matchup where Cal is trying to remain unbeaten at home while Washington is looking for its...
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 42, New Orleans 34
NO_Shaheed 53 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 13:02. Ari_FG Blankenship 50, 10:54. Ari_FG Blankenship 28, 13:15. NO_Hill 3 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Ari_K.Ingram 2 run (Benjamin run), 2:28. Ari_Wilson 38 interception return (kick failed), 1:50. Ari_I.Simmons 56 interception return (Ertz pass from Murray), :46. Third Quarter. NO_FG Lutz...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
E_Valdez 2 (). DP_New York 2, Houston 0. LOB_New York 5, Houston 5. 2B_Donaldson (1). HR_Bregman (1). Loáisiga pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. HBP_Severino (Maldonado). Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Chris Conroy. T_3:16. A_41,700 (41,168).
Comments / 0