Steamboat men rescue woman lost in Flat Tops for more than 3 days

Watch: Moose shreds tree in Steamboat Springs
A bull moose in Steamboat Springs had an itch he could only satisfy by rubbing his antlers on a tree earlier this week.
Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold
When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail
The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Eagle to begin closing trails two weeks sooner than originally planned
Soft-surface trails in Eagle will now close Dec. 1, two weeks earlier than the town’s historic closure date, following an Oct. 11 Eagle town council decision. Town Manager Larry Pardee said that the Dec. 1 closure aligns with Bureau of Land Management closure dates, allowing for more cohesion throughout the region.
