Chatham County, GA

WJCL

Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Glennville murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office assisted the US Marshal’s Office with arresting a suspect in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road on Thursday. Jamie Ellis, Jr. was taken into custody in Ridgeland, S.C. He was wanted for the Sept. 19 murder of...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
RIDGELAND, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah police investigating fatal hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Oct 17. Officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered a woman in the street suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a car around 10:20 p.m. 20-year-old...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Motion filed requesting new trial for Marc Wilson

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson has filed a motion for a new trial after being found guilty of manslaughter for a deadly 2020 shooting in Statesboro. Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. A...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Fatal accident at Statesboro Airport Sunday night

Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services to the Statesboro Airport at 10:44 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 for an incident involving an airplane. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found a male who had been struck by an airplane who was critically injured. Bulloch County EMS arrived moments after the deputies. They determined the the victim had sustained fatal injuries and requested Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch to the scene.
STATESBORO, GA

