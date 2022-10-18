Read full article on original website
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
wtoc.com
Glennville murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office assisted the US Marshal’s Office with arresting a suspect in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road on Thursday. Jamie Ellis, Jr. was taken into custody in Ridgeland, S.C. He was wanted for the Sept. 19 murder of...
WJCL
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
wtoc.com
One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
wtoc.com
Criminal justice professor discusses intricacies of Quinton Simon case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been 15 days since a Chatham County toddler, Quinton Simon, was reported missing. This week, the Chatham County Police Department and FBI announced that the focus of the search was switching to a landfill in the county. FBI agents were at the landfill...
Quinton Simon: Here’s a timeline and what we know so far about the missing Savannah toddler
In less than two weeks, the investigation into the whereabouts of 20-month-old Quinton Simon has shifted from a missing person investigation into a search for his remains in a landfill with his mother becoming the prime suspect.
wtoc.com
Police called to disturbance involving Quinton Simon’s family on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked two weeks since Quinton Simon was reported missing by his mother Leilani Simon. Police have not arrested Leilani Simon, but police say she is the prime suspect in the case. Police on Tybee Island have been called to a disturbance involving Quinton’s family...
wtoc.com
Part of Rice Shire Rd. closed in Jasper Co. for fugitive’s arrest
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the U.S. Marshals office with arresting a subject in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road. Rice Shire Road is closed for the time being. Law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
WJCL
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
WJCL
Witness in Marc Wilson Trial found in contempt of court for posting information on social media
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Driver of Truck, Hutchinson was in when killed, cross-examined in Marc Wilson Trial. Mason Glisson, a witness in the Marc Wilson Trial and the driver of the truck that Wilson fired at, killing Haley Hutchinson, has been found in contempt of court.
wtoc.com
Savannah police investigating fatal hit-and-run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Oct 17. Officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered a woman in the street suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a car around 10:20 p.m. 20-year-old...
WMBF
Missing toddler’s mother in court for hearing on custody of other children
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Quinton Simon’s mother made an appearance in court Monday, but not about Quinton’s disappearance. Instead, the court hearing was about concerns for the safety of her other two children. It’s been almost two weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon disappeared from his Chatham County...
wtoc.com
Motion filed requesting new trial for Marc Wilson
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson has filed a motion for a new trial after being found guilty of manslaughter for a deadly 2020 shooting in Statesboro. Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. A...
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
WTGS
Man located at Savannah crash scene found with gunshot wound, dies at hospital: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police are investigating an Oct. 16 shooting and single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man. Officers say they responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m., for an overturned sedan and discovered the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
Nancy Grace discusses Quinton Simon case on podcast as search enters week 2
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the second week of the search continues, Chatham County Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue working to answer the question so many of you are asking. What happened to Quinton? The 20-month-old little boy was last seen on Oct. 5 at his Southwest Chatham County home. WSAV […]
Fatal accident at Statesboro Airport Sunday night
Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services to the Statesboro Airport at 10:44 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 for an incident involving an airplane. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found a male who had been struck by an airplane who was critically injured. Bulloch County EMS arrived moments after the deputies. They determined the the victim had sustained fatal injuries and requested Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch to the scene.
