Golf Digest
How Rory McIlroy could return to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking this week
Rory McIlroy still has to wait six months to resume his chase for a long-awaited fifth major title. In the meantime, he could find himself in a familiar position atop the Official World Golf Ranking this week. If a couple things break his way, that is. The World No. 2...
Golf Digest
The best golfers at every age, by world ranking
The Official World Golf Ranking is having a moment, if for nothing more than quarrelsome reasons. Officials at LIV Golf are anxiously seeking a way for their members to earn OWGR points while playing in their events, largely to keep them from sliding in the rankings and losing out on qualifying directly off the OWGR for the men’s major championships in 2023. Even ardent anti-LIV pros (see Rory McIlroy) don’t disagree that the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit’s event should eventually offer points, but they note—as does the OWGR—that there’s a process to follow, one that takes time and patience, something LIV folks are in short supply.
Golf-British Open runner-up Young named PGA Tour rookie of the year
Oct 19 (Reuters) - American Cameron Young was named the PGA Tour's rookie of the year in a vote by his peers following a season in which he recorded five runner-up finishes, including at the British Open, the U.S.-based circuit said on Wednesday.
Golf Digest
Another week, another chance for Rory McIlroy to sneak closer to Greg Norman’s time spent at World No. 1
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy has a chance to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking at this week’s CJ Cup, which would be his ninth stint atop the golf world. To do so, the Northern Irishman would need one of two scenarios to happen—he wins at Congaree Golf Club while current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishes worse than a two-way tie for second or finish solo second and have Scheffler finish worse than solo 34th.
Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment
Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
theScore
Rahm perplexed by Mickelson's 'TOUR trending downwards' comment
Phil Mickelson's most recent controversial comments have reached Jon Rahm, and the Spaniard seems baffled by what the six-time major champion had to say. Ahead of last week's LIV Jeddah event, Mickelson said he saw Greg Norman's Saudi-backed league trending upward while the PGA TOUR was heading in the opposite direction. The 52-year-old added that he believed he chose the "winning" side between the two leagues.
Porterville Recorder
Golf Digest
2022 CJ Cup tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina will host six of the 10 top players in the World Ranking for this year’s CJ Cup, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and recent Spanish Open winner Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy also will be on hand as he attempts to defend his 2021 championship in his first tour start since taking home the 2022 FedEx Cup at East Lake back in August.
CBS Sports
2022 CJ Cup predictions, expert picks, odds, field rankings, golf best bets in South Carolina
After a dramatic finish to the Zozo Championship in Japan, the PGA Tour heads back stateside for the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina. Hosted at Congaree Golf Club, the Tom Fazio design welcomes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.
2022 CJ Cup Thursday tee times, how to watch event in South Carolina
After a week out in Japan, the PGA Tour is heading back to the United States. Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, plays host to the 2022 CJ Cup. The field is limited with 78 players, but it’s easily the best thus far of the fall season. It includes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more.
Golf Digest
Golf Saudi CEO issues statement on LIV Golf creating its own majors
The head of Golf Saudi clarified recent comments regarding the possibility of LIV Golf creating its own major championships. In a feature story this week in the New Yorker about the Saudi-backed circuit, Majed Al Sorour, CEO of the Golf Saudi, discussed how his league would respond should LIV golfers not be able to compete in the majors. Without LIV events getting Official World Golf Ranking accreditation, players could fall in the rankings and lose an avenue to qualify. Potentially, too, the groups that run the majors could outright prohibit LIV players from competing, as has the PGA Tour. From the piece:
Porterville Recorder
Cavs' Garland suffers no structural damage to eye in opener
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland did not sustain any structural damage to his left eye when he got hit during Cleveland's season-opening loss in Toronto. Garland suffered a laceration inside his eyelid in the first quarter Wednesday night when Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. inadvertently poked...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Sports In Brief
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford. They said it will be finalized when McCaffrey passes a physical.
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 42, New Orleans 34
NO_Shaheed 53 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 13:02. Ari_FG Blankenship 50, 10:54. Ari_FG Blankenship 28, 13:15. NO_Hill 3 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Ari_K.Ingram 2 run (Benjamin run), 2:28. Ari_Wilson 38 interception return (kick failed), 1:50. Ari_I.Simmons 56 interception return (Ertz pass from Murray), :46. Third Quarter. NO_FG Lutz...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 90, Philadelphia 88
Percentages: FG .405, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 13-42, .310 (Lopez 4-12, Matthews 2-4, Nwora 2-4, Allen 2-6, Carter 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Portis 1-4, Ibaka 0-1, Holiday 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (G.Antetokounmpo 3, Lopez 2, Matthews). Turnovers: 12 (Allen 3, Carter 3, Hill 2, G.Antetokounmpo,...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
E_Valdez 2 (). DP_New York 2, Houston 0. LOB_New York 5, Houston 5. 2B_Donaldson (1). HR_Bregman (1). Loáisiga pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. HBP_Severino (Maldonado). Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Chris Conroy. T_3:16. A_41,700 (41,168).
Porterville Recorder
Eberflus leans on past experience with Bears mired in skid
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus remembered the transition going from Toledo to Missouri as an assistant under Gary Pinkel. From winning 10 games with a MAC powerhouse to taking a beating against the powers of the Big 12 the next few years, it was an eye-opening experience.
