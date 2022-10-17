The Official World Golf Ranking is having a moment, if for nothing more than quarrelsome reasons. Officials at LIV Golf are anxiously seeking a way for their members to earn OWGR points while playing in their events, largely to keep them from sliding in the rankings and losing out on qualifying directly off the OWGR for the men’s major championships in 2023. Even ardent anti-LIV pros (see Rory McIlroy) don’t disagree that the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit’s event should eventually offer points, but they note—as does the OWGR—that there’s a process to follow, one that takes time and patience, something LIV folks are in short supply.

