Read full article on original website
Related
11 Movies That Came Out In 2022 To Watch In The 11 Nights Leading Up To Halloween, Starting Tonight
I challenge you to finish this marathon of the year's spookiest films.
Effingham Radio
Quickies: Demi Lovato, Johnny Rzeznik, Glass Animals, The Weeknd
Demi Lovato brought out Johnny Rzeznik to perform at her show in in New York. The Goo Goo Dolls frontman was a big surprise to the audience which sang along with him and Lovato to his 1998 hit, “Iris.” Rzeznik is from the area and is native to Buffalo, New York.
Effingham Radio
Carrie Underwood On Why She’d ‘Lose Respect’ For Certain Artists
Carrie Underwood perform in concert or on any award show, you can bet she's singing live! In fact, Carrie tells Rolling Stone that she has no use for any artist who doesn't do the same. She said, “I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good. Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating. I’d lose respect for them. Or when I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, “You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?” That stuff is important to me.”
Effingham Radio
Morgan Evans Releases ‘Over For You’ To Country Radio
Morgan Evans has officially released his new song called “Over For You” which he recently debuted live at CMC Rocks QLD Festival. Due to high demand, the studio version of this very personal single is available everywhere, including at Country radio. Morgan said, “I recorded this vocal on...
Comments / 0