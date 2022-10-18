Read full article on original website
Theresa C. Shea Paoletti
Theresa Catherine Shea Paoletti, treasure of our family, left this world on October 15, 2022, for the reward she so richly deserved. Born in Jordan Valley, OR, on May 25, 1920, to loving parents Bill and Cynthia Shea. Theresa grew up as a devoted sister to Pat (Camilla), Chris (Dan), and Bill (Mary), each of whom she adored all the days of her life.
Jerry Alen Campbell
SPRING CREEK—Jerry Alen Campbell, 80, of Spring Creek, NV, was called home on October 11, 2022. He was born April 1, 1942, in Ely, NV, to Alan Andrew Campbell and Wilma Fay (Reeves) Campbell. Jerry grew up in Ely, Cherry Creek, Eureka and Lane City, NV. Jerry moved to...
35th annual Nevada Day Parade names grand marshal
ELKO – The grand marshal of the 35th annual Nevada Day Parade will be Joe Doucette, parade organizers announced this week. Doucette grew up as an “Air Force brat” and lived all over the country as a child but has made Nevada home for the past 40-plus years. He has been married to Mary Doucette for 40 years, and they have lived in Elko for 23 years.
Rewrite: News from past issues
------ The first regular mail under the new contract left Wells for Contact last Tuesday morning. H. A. Agee has been awarded the contract to make two trips to Contact (Salmon) weekly, from October 11,1897 to July 1, 1898, for $839. He has purchased a large covered wagon and will also conduct a first class stage line between these two places.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Spook Walk on Oct. 26. Come dressed in your best costume to walk the River Trail. Meet under the NOS flag near the tennis courts at Southside Park. The event includes a costume contest, and winners will receive some NOS gear to use on their next walk or hike. The walk starts at 2 p.m. and hot chocolate will be provided for all participants.
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
-- Caleb J. Smith, 28, of Franklin, Idaho was arrested Oct. 16, 2022, at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000. Daniel A. Souliere, 41, of Elko was arrested Oct. 15, 2022, at 1111 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000.
Defendant testifies in Elko murder trial
ELKO – The suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl nearly two years ago took the stand in his own defense and said he did not remember the night of the incident. Justin Mullis, 26, testified Wednesday, with both sides resting their cases before the weekend. Charged...
GBC's Agatha Christie production canceled
ELKO — Due to circumstances beyond the control of Great Basin College, the GBC production of “Murder on the Orient Express” has been canceled. However, Director John Patrick Rice said the production will be recorded as a radio play and will be broadcast later this month. The recording will also be available on the GBC Theatre YouTube channel.
Spring Creek sign damage totaled nearly $20,000
ELKO – A Spring Creek man suspected of causing nearly $20,000 damage to 78 stop signs and street signs was booked on only three counts of defacing property totaling $1,000 bail. Aaron B. Denison, 50, told investigators he was recently employed by the Spring Creek Association and “had a...
Mining center plans dual credit programs with ECSD
ELKO – Dual credits for high school students in the Elko County School District through the new Nevada Mining Center of Excellence will start in August of next year, mining industry expert Dr. Sam Spearing told school trustees. “It’s really an exciting time for us all,” said Spearing, who...
Two women accused of conspiracy to steal jewelry
ELKO – One of two women charged in an elaborate jewelry theft scheme has been arrested. T’Neal Stubbs, 34, of Elko was booked into jail Oct. 15 on a felony warrant for attempted grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Stubbs and Rainey Lang are accused of...
DNA, psychiatric evidence presented on fourth day of trial
ELKO – Jail phone calls, DNA evidence and psychiatric testimony filled the fourth morning of testimony in the murder trial of Justin Mullis, who is accused killing a 16-year-old girl at a local fast food restaurant nearly two years ago. Mullis, 26, sat in Elko District Court in a...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (13) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Industrial Supply moves into new facility
ELKO — Industrial Supply Co. has moved its Elko branch location from Industrial Way to a permanent home on Manzanita Lane. After breaking ground last November, Industrial Supply is now in its new facility and is ready to serve local businesses. Randy Evans, Industrial Supply Company’s co-chair and president...
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV
It will be a warm day in Elko. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East.
