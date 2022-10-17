Read full article on original website
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson are friends, despite Rahm remaining on the PGA Tour and six-time major winner Mickelson joining LIV Golf. They have been tight since first meeting when Rahm was playing college golf at Lefty's old stomping ground, Arizona State. Mickelson's brother Tim was ASU head coach at the time.
Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy has a chance to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking at this week’s CJ Cup, which would be his ninth stint atop the golf world. To do so, the Northern Irishman would need one of two scenarios to happen—he wins at Congaree Golf Club while current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishes worse than a two-way tie for second or finish solo second and have Scheffler finish worse than solo 34th.
The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina begins Thursday with the opening round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 1. Rory McIlroy ended the last PGA Tour season on...
Phil Mickelson's most recent controversial comments have reached Jon Rahm, and the Spaniard seems baffled by what the six-time major champion had to say. Ahead of last week's LIV Jeddah event, Mickelson said he saw Greg Norman's Saudi-backed league trending upward while the PGA TOUR was heading in the opposite direction. The 52-year-old added that he believed he chose the "winning" side between the two leagues.
Rory McIlroy still has to wait six months to resume his chase for a long-awaited fifth major title. In the meantime, he could find himself in a familiar position atop the Official World Golf Ranking this week. If a couple things break his way, that is. The World No. 2...
After a week out in Japan, the PGA Tour is heading back to the United States. Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, plays host to the 2022 CJ Cup. The field is limited with 78 players, but it’s easily the best thus far of the fall season. It includes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more.
The Official World Golf Ranking is having a moment, if for nothing more than quarrelsome reasons. Officials at LIV Golf are anxiously seeking a way for their members to earn OWGR points while playing in their events, largely to keep them from sliding in the rankings and losing out on qualifying directly off the OWGR for the men’s major championships in 2023. Even ardent anti-LIV pros (see Rory McIlroy) don’t disagree that the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit’s event should eventually offer points, but they note—as does the OWGR—that there’s a process to follow, one that takes time and patience, something LIV folks are in short supply.
Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina will host six of the 10 top players in the World Ranking for this year’s CJ Cup, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and recent Spanish Open winner Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy also will be on hand as he attempts to defend his 2021 championship in his first tour start since taking home the 2022 FedEx Cup at East Lake back in August.
In response to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour had announced a plan where its top players would be required play a number of events with increased purses.
