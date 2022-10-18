Read full article on original website
PV Tech
LONGi provides high efficiency modules for Koh Jik ReCharge micro-grid project in Thailand
LONGi has partnered with Symbior Solar and Blue Solar to complete a 72kWp PV + 266kWh ESS + 60 kVA genset micro-grid system on Thailand’s Koh Jik island. The Koh Jik ReCharge project has been developed by Tanai Potisat, founder of ReCharge Energy, with Symbior and Blue Solar the project investors. In addition to the overall setting up of the system, Koh Jik ReCharge also involves the local community in organising a tariff structure and managing daily operations. The project showcases a new generation mini-grid for the electrification of Thailand’s off-grid islands and a proof-of-concept for the private-community social enterprise model.
constructiondive.com
DroneDeploy acquires StructionSite, partners with Avvir
Aerial reality capture firm DroneDeploy announced the acquisition of StructionSite, a reality capture provider that maps out construction projects from ground level. The acquisition will enable customers in the construction industry to deploy aerial drones, ground robots and handheld 360-degree cameras to document their sites at all levels through one unified platform, according to the release.
PV Tech
Microvast Energy Division to launch new energy storage system (ESS) with 4.3MWh energy density per container
The Energy Division of Microvast Holdings has announced plans to launch its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container (the “ESS Container”). The system, designed for energy shifting applications such as renewables integration, peak demand and capacity support, will include the following features:. • Ready to...
Benzinga
MaxLinear and SoftAtHome Partner on prpl Life Cycle Management Solution for Home Gateways
Demonstrates MaxLinear Open Service Platform interworking with SoftAtHome's LCM Backend solution at prpl Foundation Summit 2022 – 20 October, Novotel Amsterdam. MaxLinear, Inc. MXL today announced that it has teamed with SoftAtHome to showcase the prpl Life Cycle Management (LCM) at the prpl Foundation 2022 prpl Summit. The open-source LCM agent software developed for prplOS will be shown running on the MaxLinear AnyWAN™ Open Service Platform connected to SoftAtHome's LCM Backend solution.
PV Tech
Prickly procurement: How the manufacturer-developer relationship has changed
kitco.com
Nouveau Monde Graphite, Panasonic Energy and Mitsui announce offtake and strategic partnership
PV Tech
Macquarie provides US$100 million of debt financing to renewables developer
Investment bank Macquarie Asset Management has provided €100 million (US$98.5 million) of debt financing to Green Bidco, the parent company of solar developer Falck Renewables. The investment represents a “valuable opportunity” to expand the development of renewables for the developer, according to senior vice president at Macquarie Asset Management,...
PV Tech
Optimising day-ahead forecasting using AI
PV Tech
What the new era of inflation means for investments in the global energy transition
PV Tech
Tesla Q3 solar deployment jumps 13% to 94MW
Tesla’s Q3 2022 solar PV deployment increased 13% year-on-year to 94MW as its battery storage system additions reached a quarterly high. Despite the year-on-year increase, Q3 solar installs were down 11% on Q2 2022, which was Tesla’s biggest quarter for solar in over four years, as reported by PV Tech at the time.
PV Tech
Das Solar signs strategy agreement with Shangji Automation
Das Solar has announced the signing of a strategy agreement with existing supplier Shangji Automation, under which it will purchase from the Quzhou based company 5.7GW of N-type silicon materials over the next two years, at a cost of €1.4 billion. The cooperation will guarantee a stable supply of raw material, safeguarding Das Solar’s N-type product capacity and sales plan.
PV Tech
New Trina Solar Vertex N module to redefine high-efficiency products
Trina Solar has released its latest Vertex N 595W module for C&I and utility-scale projects. The new module boasts a maximum power output of 595W, 30W higher than conventional n-type modules on the market, and increases bifaciality to 80%, delivering higher efficiency, lower degradation and better energy yield, resulting in lower BOS and LCOE for projects.
PV Tech
GCL-SI n-type TOPCon module gets TÜV certification
GCL System Integration Technology (GCL-SI) has received TÜV Rheinland certification for its 210mm and 182mm n-type TOPCon modules. With a maximum power output of 685W for the 210mm mono bifacial modules and 575W for the 182mm modules, the full series of GCL-SI n-type TOPCon modules has reached an efficiency of 22%, according to the company.
Futurity
Game theory could boost access to EV charging stations
A dynamic computational tool that uses game theory could help improve user access to electric vehicle charging stations. That could make the cars more attractive to drivers. “We already know that there is a need for EV charging networks that are flexible, in order to support the adoption of EVs,” says Leila Hajibabai, assistant professor in the industrial and systems engineering department at North Carolina State University and corresponding author of a paper on the work in IEEE Transactions on Intelligent Transportation Systems.
PV Tech
SOLV Energy invests in Swap Robotics to optimise utility-scale solar O&M
US engineering, procurement, and construction contractor SOLV Energy has invested in autonomous robotics company Swap Robotics. As part of a joint agreement, the companies will collaborate on new robotics use cases on utility-scale solar PV sites across the US and accelerate the development of new technology. PV Tech sought clarification...
retrofitmagazine.com
SolarEdge Technologies Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
SolarEdge Technologies, a global provider of smart energy technology, has released its 2021 sustainability report, detailing progress made towards realizing the company’s sustainability strategy in all Environment, Society, Governance (ESG) fields and representing its commitment to accountability and transparency to stakeholders. Zvi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge, comments: “The subject...
PV Tech
Trina Solar launches 595W Vertex n-type module with 20-30GW of production capacity expected by end of 2023
Trina Solar has launched a new n-type solar module to its Vertex series for commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale projects. The new 595W Vertex n-type module will enter mass production by the end of the year, with the company expecting to reach a 10GW production capacity by Q1 2023. This is then expected to increase to between 20-30GW by the end of next year.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
agritechtomorrow.com
Robotics Plus unveils autonomous modular vehicle to alleviate agriculture labour shortages
FRESNO, Calif., and TAURANGA, NZ – Robotics Plus, a New Zealand-based agritech company, today launched its autonomous multi-use, modular vehicle platform for agriculture designed to carry out a variety of orchard and vineyard machine tasks - to alleviate ongoing labor shortages and transform the industry. The multi-purpose Unmanned Ground...
