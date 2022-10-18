A dynamic computational tool that uses game theory could help improve user access to electric vehicle charging stations. That could make the cars more attractive to drivers. “We already know that there is a need for EV charging networks that are flexible, in order to support the adoption of EVs,” says Leila Hajibabai, assistant professor in the industrial and systems engineering department at North Carolina State University and corresponding author of a paper on the work in IEEE Transactions on Intelligent Transportation Systems.

3 DAYS AGO