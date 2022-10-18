Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Jacob Deason
(41, Hopkinsville) The family has chosen cremation with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
whopam.com
Christian Care Communities celebrating Founders’ Week
Christian Care Communities is celebrating Founder’s Week and local officials were on hand Thursday morning for the occasion. Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch presented a proclamation and Mayor Lynch noted the importance of the local campus. Christian Care Communities Vice President for Advancement Jim...
whopam.com
Howl-O-Ween comes to Christian Co. Animal Shelter Saturday
The Christian County Animal Shelter is ready for their first Howl-O-Ween event and the public is invited to attend the family-friendly event. Speaking with WHOP recently, Shelter Director Irene Grace says it will take place at the Animal Shelter on Russellville Road on Saturday from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there will be all manner of games for people to do and a silent auction with items up for grabs.
wkyufm.org
In Kentucky's largest city without a Fairness Ordinance, LGBTQ+ activists prepare for annual Pride Festival
An annual celebration of Bowling Green’s LGBTQ community will return to Circus Square Park this weekend. Volunteers with Bowling Green Fairness started the annual Pride Festival in 2017 as a way to celebrate the region’s LGBTQ community and advocate for further acceptance. Bowling Green has been at the...
whopam.com
Betty Estelle (Bellar) Smith
(Age 91, of Clarksville) Funeral service will be Saturday October 22nd at 1pm at Guthrie United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
whopam.com
School board approves ‘grow your own teachers’ contract, Rotary Club agreement
The Christian County Public School System is looking to find solutions to their teacher shortage, and moved forward with a plan following approval by the Christian County School Board Thursday. In a partnership with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville, CCPS will begin implementing the ‘grow your own’ program that was...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Friday morning on Kentucky Lake. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and the coroner's office responded Friday morning to a report that a body was found on the water.
k105.com
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter arrested in Nashville
A Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter has been arrested. Damian R. Bowden, 49, was arrested earlier this week in Nashville by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six week search, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna...
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
whopam.com
Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed
Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
whopam.com
Ground broken for Ascend Elements in Commerce Park #2
Ground was broken Thursday morning for what is shaping up to be not just Christian County’s largest economic investment in history, but western Kentucky as a whole. Ascend Elements will move into the location in Commerce Park #2 in Hopkinsville with construction set to be completed on a first-of-its-kind facility in 2024, and after the announcement of nearly $500 million in federal grant funding, it will be just shy of a billion-dollar investment. Governor Andy Beshear was in Hopkinsville for the occasion, and he says the sky is the limit for Ascend Elements and Kentucky.
Kentucky Hunter Who Lost Almost Everything Tags Trophy Buck With a Borrowed Bow
Aaron Watts found his trusty Hoyt RX3 back in December, pounded into the mud and covered by debris. The cams, strings, and limbs were broken beyond repair. At the time, the loss of a compound bow was minuscule in the grand scheme, seeing as how his house and the small town where he lived with his wife and daughter had just been leveled by a massive tornado. But like so many in the Dawson Springs, Kentucky area, Aaron and his family pressed on, making do where they could, eventually settling into some version of a new normal.
whopam.com
Douglas Lee Haskins
(Age 66, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Tuesday October 25th at 1pm at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Ryan Jones was northbound when he stopped for a traffic light and a vehicle behind him driven by 57-year-old Sherry Curtis, of Hopkinsville, hit his vehicle. Jones was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
whopam.com
UHA Wins District 8 Tournament
For the third time this season we witnessed the Lady Blazers and the Lady Colonels. For the first time on a neutral court. At Christian County it was a 3-0 UHA victory. At UHA it was a 3-1 Lady Blazer win. Then came Thursday night on post at Fort Campbell....
