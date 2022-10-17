Read full article on original website
Thursday's Transactions
PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed F John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe to the practice squad. Released DT Frank Herron from the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Dakota Allen to the practice squad. HOCKEY. National Hockey League. BOSTON...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday's Games. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San...
Miller makes presence felt during 1st 6 games with Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was a familiar moment with a far different outcome for Bills receiver Stefon Diggs now that Buffalo has Von Miller to lean upon. Walking off the field in Kansas City after Dawson Knox scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:04 remaining, Diggs issued a forceful but simple message to Miller on the sideline.
Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street
The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
One Thing Separates Vikings from Elite Tier
The Minnesota Vikings are cruising in 2022, a development totally unforeseen by most. But one thing separates the franchise from an elite tier of NFL teams. Minnesota’s 3rd Quarter performance — almost a standalone trait — is the item disallowing the Vikings classification as an elite team akin to the Buffalo Bills or Philadelphia Eagles.
Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius
Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching
There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
Florida plays Tampa Bay following Verhaeghe's 2-goal showing
Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (3-1-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers' 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Florida had a 58-18-6 record overall while...
Thursday's Sports In Brief
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford. They said it will be finalized when McCaffrey passes a physical.
Kraken take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche
Seattle Kraken (1-2-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken, on a three-game losing streak, play the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 39-7-5 record in home games last season. The Avalanche scored 67...
Montreal 6, Arizona 2
Montreal321—6 First Period_1, Montreal, Anderson 2 (Dach, Drouin), 1:58. 2, Montreal, Caufield 4, 4:13. 3, Montreal, Gallagher 1 (Savard), 7:17. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Fighting), 12:21; Kassian, ARI (Fighting), 12:21; Slafkovsky, MTL (Slashing), 15:17. Second Period_4, Montreal, Slafkovsky 1, 8:17. 5, Montreal, Suzuki 3, 18:27 (ps). Penalties_Guhle, MTL (Holding), 17:57; Keller,...
Buffalo 6, Calgary 3
Calgary111—3 First Period_1, Calgary, Mangiapane 2 (Kadri, Dube), 4:21. 2, Buffalo, Cozens 1 (Hinostroza, Bryson), 6:34. 3, Buffalo, Dahlin 4 (Hinostroza, Peterka), 10:49. 4, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 1 (Power, Hinostroza), 13:10 (sh). Penalties_Calgary bench, served by Ritchie (Too Many Men on the Ice), 8:20; Tuch, BUF (Tripping), 11:37. Second Period_5,...
Eberflus leans on past experience with Bears mired in skid
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus remembered the transition going from Toledo to Missouri as an assistant under Gary Pinkel. From winning 10 games with a MAC powerhouse to taking a beating against the powers of the Big 12 the next few years, it was an eye-opening experience.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAINTS: CB Paulson Adebo, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, OG Andrus Peat, WR Michael Thomas, TE Adam Trautman, DE Payton Turner. ARIZONA: RB James Conner, LB Dennis Gardeck, C Rodney Hudson, CB Trayvon Mullen, K Matt Prater, OG Lecitus Smith, RB Darrel Williams.
Winnipeg visits Vegas after shootout victory
Winnipeg Jets (2-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-1-0, second in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -176, Jets +145; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets after the Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime. Vegas...
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
SD Musgrove(R)221-01.383-42.878-32.792-0 PHI Suárez(L)7:37p110-02.704-44.276-33.181-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Chiefs rematch conjures bad Super Bowl memories for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was forced to watch a horror film this week. Instead of a Halloween slasher movie, Shanahan rewatched his most painful loss as a head coach when he put on video of the 49ers' loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl following the 2019 season ahead of the rematch against the Chiefs.
One Commissioner’s Pitch: Let More College Sites Host Playoff Games
Mountain West Conference commissioner Craig Thompson is suggesting that quarterfinals and semifinals be held on teams’ campuses over neutral bowl sites.
Edmonton 6, Carolina 4
Edmonton123—6 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 1 (Barrie, Nugent-Hopkins), 8:22 (pp). Second Period_2, Carolina, Svechnikov 4 (Slavin, Aho), 1:38. 3, Edmonton, McLeod 2 (Nugent-Hopkins, Bouchard), 8:20 (sh). 4, Edmonton, Kane 1 (McDavid), 10:21. 5, Carolina, Svechnikov 5 (Necas, Burns), 12:35. Third Period_6, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 2 (McDavid, Hyman), 1:24. 7, Carolina,...
