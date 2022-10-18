Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU Theatre and Dance to perform “The Government Inspector”
The Department of Theatre and Dance at Northwestern State University will present “The Government Inspector” on October 26-30 and Nov. 2-5 in the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. Performance time is 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday, Oct. 30 which will be a 2 p.m. matinee. Dr. Sean Bartley is the director.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – October 21, 2022
Service: Tuesday, October 25 at 4 pm at Hickory Grove Congregational Methodist Church, located at 8579 Hwy. 6 in Robeline. Service: Monday, October 24 at 2 pm at Crossroads Baptist Church in the Sharptown Community. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demons get fired up at NSU Pep Rally
Demon fans gathered for NSU’s traditional Homecoming Parade and pep rally on Oct. 21 on the downtown riverbank. NSU Cheerleaders, Pom Line and Demon Dazzlers led a parade of cars and floats to the riverbank stage. Eager Demon fans from the community lined the streets, catching candy and beads.
Natchitoches Times
Classic on the Cane Marching Contest to be held Oct. 29
The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will host the annual Classic on the Cane Marching Contest on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Turpin Stadium. Competition begins at 9 a.m. The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will perform at 5 p.m. The Awards Ceremony is at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for senior citizens, military and children 8 and under.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Woman Killed in Natchitoches Parish Crash
Campti- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at just before 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Kristin Stephens. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Kia Optima,...
bossierpress.com
Owner of Stray Livestock Sought
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of this stray head of cattle. found in South Bossier Parish. The animal was found by a local farmer on Fairview Point Road in Elm Grove on October 14 and. penned for safety. The animal has no brand...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
kalb.com
Winnfield woman dies in house fire
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal said that a woman died in a Winnfield house fire on October 19 around 11 a.m. Although official identification and cause of death are pending with the Winn Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 37-year-old resident.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Junior High JAG
Thanks to the JAG members’ hard work & dedication to our program, we were blessed with the opportunity to attend an NFL game on Oct. 9 (transportation provide by Spangler Tours). A matchup between the New Orleans Saints & the Seattle Seahawks. It was an amazing experience!. Jobs for...
kalb.com
APD seeks help identifying man wanted for Monroe Street aggravated assault
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on October 7. At approximately 8:35 p.m. that night, APD said its officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Monroe Street. The victim told officers that an unknown Black male, who appeared to be intoxicated, entered the store, pulled a handgun from under his clothing and pointed the weapon at him. Another unknown Black male, who was in the store, spoke with the suspect and then both exited the store.
westcentralsbest.com
APD Investigating Thursday Night Shooting
Alexandria, La – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people this afternoon at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street. APD officers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the intersection in reference to several reports of shots fired...
Louisiana Man Killed, Driver Identified in a Weekend Hit-and-Run Crash on US 80
Louisiana Man Killed, Driver Identified in a Weekend Hit-and-Run Crash on US 80. Haughton, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on Saturday, October 15, 2022, that just before 12:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality Hit-and-Run incident on US Highway 80, east of Stockwell Road in Haughton, Louisiana. Donald Finnell, 81, of Haughton, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
scttx.com
SH 7 East Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash in James Community
When emergency personnel arrived, both vehicles involved were on the westbound shoulder located off the roadway. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos, at 9am a white 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Timothy Salmon, 44, of Joaquin was legally stopped on the westbound shoulder with a yellow beacon lamp and yellow hazard lamps activated.
KSLA
Sabine Parish school officials to enforce stricter penalties for truancy
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish School Board is taking steps to address truancy at its schools. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the school board met with multiple agencies to come up with ways to reduce truancy. All district principals attended the meeting, along with:. Superintendent Shane Wright. Central...
Comments / 0