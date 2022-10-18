ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says She And Sister Kyle Richards Need to Work On Their Relationship

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtnxO_0idd6Eeq00

Sister have to stick together. While that hasn’t always applied to Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton , this time around might be different. After Kathy had an alleged meltdown on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip to Aspen, things were tense between the two sisters. And despite making up, Lisa Rinna , who claims that Kathy had a “psychotic break,” tried her best to make things worse .

Now Kathy is ready to put things behind her for the sake of family. She recently told Page Six of her relationship with Kyle , “We’re texting back and forth. Things seem better. The texts end with a little heart.”

The fight stemmed from Rinna’s allegations that Kathy flipped after a night out with the cast. According to Rinna, Kathy vented that she would “f–king ruin” Kyle if it was the last thing she did. Rinna also claimed that Kathy spoke horribly about her castmates and even said she would take down Bravo.

Kathy said that her anger came from feeling “bullied” by the group but wants Kyle to hear her out. Said the socialite, “We’re going to have to work on it and spend some time on the relationship. But she needs to sit down and hear from me what I really said.”

Rinna has always been known for meddling , but this time fans seemed to have enough. Given that Kyle made it clear she wanted to move forward, Rinna’s insistence on attacking Kathy felt nothing short of villainous. Fans are so angry, Rinna walked out to boos from the crowd at BravoCon.

Kathy noted of the incident, “I don’t like to see anybody be humiliated like that. I know how I was feeling standing there with eight of these women when I was trying to do my tequila pitch and how I felt: mortified, humiliated, so I can’t imagine 5,000 people in a room, how that would feel.”

She also added that it was “nice” to have the RHOBH fans on her side and “appreciates” the support. But Kathy confessed that she was wasn’t so sure how thing would play out to viewers once the show aired. “I have to say these fans are very passionate and they see every little thing. They know when I wore something three times,” she laughed.

As for a possible reconciliation with Rinna , Kathy admitted, “I don’t know. I don’t like having bad energy with people.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KATHY AND KYLE WILL GET THROUGH THIS? IS LISA ALL TO BLAME? DO YOU THINK LISA EXAGGERATED ABOUT WHAT KATHY DID IN ASPEN?

[Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images]

The post Kathy Hilton Says She And Sister Kyle Richards Need to Work On Their Relationship appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 4

Related
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'

Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer

Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama

She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
ASPEN, CO
OK! Magazine

Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist After Being Booed At BravoCon

Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist following a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience loudly...
Us Weekly

Kathy Hilton Says Sister Kyle Richards Is ‘Finally’ Seeing Truth Amid Feud: ‘Nobody’s Gonna Come Between Us’

Turning a corner? Amid Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ ongoing feud, the fashion designer is offering an update about their future relationship. “I think she's finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, October 14. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, […]
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy