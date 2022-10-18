Kathy Hilton Says She And Sister Kyle Richards Need to Work On Their Relationship

Sister have to stick together. While that hasn’t always applied to Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton , this time around might be different. After Kathy had an alleged meltdown on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip to Aspen, things were tense between the two sisters. And despite making up, Lisa Rinna , who claims that Kathy had a “psychotic break,” tried her best to make things worse .

Now Kathy is ready to put things behind her for the sake of family. She recently told Page Six of her relationship with Kyle , “We’re texting back and forth. Things seem better. The texts end with a little heart.”

The fight stemmed from Rinna’s allegations that Kathy flipped after a night out with the cast. According to Rinna, Kathy vented that she would “f–king ruin” Kyle if it was the last thing she did. Rinna also claimed that Kathy spoke horribly about her castmates and even said she would take down Bravo.

Kathy said that her anger came from feeling “bullied” by the group but wants Kyle to hear her out. Said the socialite, “We’re going to have to work on it and spend some time on the relationship. But she needs to sit down and hear from me what I really said.”

Rinna has always been known for meddling , but this time fans seemed to have enough. Given that Kyle made it clear she wanted to move forward, Rinna’s insistence on attacking Kathy felt nothing short of villainous. Fans are so angry, Rinna walked out to boos from the crowd at BravoCon.

Kathy noted of the incident, “I don’t like to see anybody be humiliated like that. I know how I was feeling standing there with eight of these women when I was trying to do my tequila pitch and how I felt: mortified, humiliated, so I can’t imagine 5,000 people in a room, how that would feel.”

She also added that it was “nice” to have the RHOBH fans on her side and “appreciates” the support. But Kathy confessed that she was wasn’t so sure how thing would play out to viewers once the show aired. “I have to say these fans are very passionate and they see every little thing. They know when I wore something three times,” she laughed.

As for a possible reconciliation with Rinna , Kathy admitted, “I don’t know. I don’t like having bad energy with people.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KATHY AND KYLE WILL GET THROUGH THIS? IS LISA ALL TO BLAME? DO YOU THINK LISA EXAGGERATED ABOUT WHAT KATHY DID IN ASPEN?

[Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images]

The post Kathy Hilton Says She And Sister Kyle Richards Need to Work On Their Relationship appeared first on Reality Tea .