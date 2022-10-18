Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Canadiens at Risk of Losing Roster Spots to Start 2022-23
All Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis can realistically ask of the Habs during a rebuilding 2022-23 season is an honest effort every game. Sometimes even that isn’t enough to hold onto a roster spot on such a young team, though. At a surprising 2-2 so far, the...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Panthers, Senators, Canadiens, Golden Knights
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Florida Panthers are signing Eric Staal. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are starting contract extension talks with Artem Zub but one source notes the team may need to place a bigger priority on getting that deal done. The Montreal Canadiens aren’t in a huge...
Colorado Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers from Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday. Hunt, 26, had one
CBS Sports
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Scores versus Kings
Rakell scored his second goal of the season against Los Angeles on Thursday. Rakell managed just four goals in his 19 games with the Penguins last season after coming over at the trade deadline. With a new long-term contract in hand, the 29-year-old Swede has kicked off the campaign with a pair of goals through the opening four contests. Paired with Evgeni Malkin on the Pens' second line, Rakell should continue to rack up points this year, making him a top-half fantasy target.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Sizeable Trio Have Formed an Identity Line
“Treesome”, “Big Boy Line”, “Redwoods”, “The Viking Line”, “The Skyline”…. Call the Detroit Red Wings’ third line whatever you want, but what cannot be debated is the impact the towering trio has had in the early part of the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Red Wings, Flames, Kings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is good news on Patrik Laine’s return from injury timeline, the Montreal Canadiens are getting an essential piece of their lineup back, and the Detroit Red Wings are down a key forward as Jakub Vrana enters the NHL’s Players Assistance Program.
Yardbarker
Islanders & Habs Seeing Benefits From Romanov & Dach Trade
On the first night of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Bell Centre erupted when NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the trade of the night. In a three-team trade, the New York Islanders acquired Alexander Romanov from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for the 13th overall pick. The Canadiens then used the draft selection to acquire Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks, completing the blockbuster trade and putting a bow on the big night.
5 things we learned: Jeff Petry, Jason Zucker shine in Penguins' 6-1 win over Kings
Any member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, player or coach, would agree that they win or lose as a team. But undoubtedly, individual deeds have the potential to propel or sink the club. In a 3-2 overtime loss Monday at Montreal, defenseman Jeff Petry was guilty of the latter, taking three...
WVNews
Slafkovsky scores first NHL goal, Canadiens beat Coyotes 6-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and the Montreal Canadiens had a three-goal first period in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal the early cushion. Nick Suzuki scored on...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers and Canadiens Make Sense as Potential Trade Partners
The Edmonton Oilers picked up their second win of the season in a strong performance against a really strong Carolina Hurricanes team on Thursday. But, a few late goals as the Hurricanes tried to push their way back into the contest was just more proof that the Oilers’ blue line could potentially still use some work.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Unavailable against Ducks
Stralman won't be with the team to face Anaheim on Thursday as he is still dealing with visa issues, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman was apparently able to play when the Bruins were in Canada to play the Senators on Tuesday but is still working to resolve a visa issue within the United States and remained in Ottawa. Even if Stralman was available, he may have been a healthy scratch anyway with the return of Matt Grzleyck (shoulder) from injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two-point effort Thursday
Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets. Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the first period. He also set up Jonathan Marchessault on an empty-net tally in the third. It's been a positive start to the year for Karlsson despite a reduced role on the third line. He has two goals, two assists, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating through five contests.
NHL
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: No match for Oilers' best
Andersen allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Oilers on Thursday. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Andersen's brilliant start to the year came to a screeching halt with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each posting four-point games. This was Andersen's first loss of the year, and he's now allowed six goals on 87 shots. The 33-year-old netminder remains a strong fantasy option behind an excellent defense, so he should be capable of bouncing back from this rough outing.
NHL
New Montreal Canadiens Reverse Retro jersey unveiled
The new Montreal Canadiens Reverse Retro jersey was unveiled today by adidas and the NHL, part of a League-wide initiative that will see all 32 teams wear designs throughout the 2022-23 season inspired by each club's unique history. PREORDER: Canadiens Reverse Retro 2022 ». The Canadiens jersey draws inspiration from...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Kaiden Guhle Exceeds Expectations
The Montreal Canadiens are only four games into their 2022-23 season, with them earning a win/loss record of 2-2 in those games. Both wins have been at home, showing that the Habs can compete if they get their matchups. A big part of that so far this season has been the play of rookie defenseman Kaiden Guhle.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dishes trio of helpers
Tarasenko produced three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken. After a two-goal effort in the Blues' opener, Tarasenko played provider in the second game of the season. Two of his assists were primary, including on Justin Faulk's game-winner 2:10 into overtime. With five points, a plus-4 rating and eight shots on net through two contests, Tarasenko is showing that his career-best 82-point effort from last season was no fluke.
Yardbarker
Rebuilding Canadiens Suffer Minor Setback in Coyotes Win
For a good period of time, just about everything went right for the Montreal Canadiens in their 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 20. That’s the point, though. Anyone who had been hoping for an 0-82 season ahead of the Connor Bedard NHL Entry Draft was probably left sorely disappointed, especially seeing as the Canadiens are now a respectable 3-2 on the season. However, they can still find solace in how a) things likely won’t go their way to that degree ever again and b) the Canadiens still somewhat let the Coyotes back into the game after leading 5-0 at one point, dominating every which at the very start of the game.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Detroit’s Hot Start to the Season
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Detroit Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
