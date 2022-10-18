ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester car theft results in crash on Child St.

By Hailie Higgins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stolen vehicle crashed in the area of Child Street and Jay Street Tuesday morning, officers with the Rochester Police Department announced.

Just after 9 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Lexington Avenue for the report of a stolen car. The car was eventually found a few minutes away in the Child Street area.

Officers said they attempted to stop the car, which then attempted to unsuccessfully flee the scene. Within seconds of officers turning their police lights on to stop the vehicle, it sped up, and immediately struck a pole.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officers say the investigation into the circumstances of the theft is ongoing.

WHEC TV-10

Man critically injured in overnight shooting on Lyell Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is in the hospital Saturday morning with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot multiple times. This happened on Lyell Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police say the victim is a man in his 30s. He was taken to Strong Hospital . Police tell us...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating homicide on North Goodman Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday night at Keller and North Goodman streets. Police responded around 9:30 p.m. and found Anthony Williams, 34, with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police initially believed Williams was shot, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly 390 crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. A 22-year-old Fairport woman is now charged in a deadly drunk driving crash on 390. It happened overnight in the northbound lanes near the thruway exit in Henrietta. Jessica Cafarelli is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and DWI. Deputies say her car flipped several times around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
HENRIETTA, NY
iheart.com

UPDATE: N. Goodman St. Homicide Victim Identified

UPDATE: Rochester police are hoping someone will come forward with information about a deadly stabbing. 34-year-old Anthony Williams was found stabbed to death around 9:30 last night at the intersection of North Goodman and Keller Streets, about two blocks south of Clifford Avenue. Police say Williams lived in the neighborhood,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man found shot to death on North Goodman Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Rochester. According to the Rochester Police Department, a man later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Williams was found dead on North Goodman Street near Keller Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say no suspects are in custody and the motive and circumstances […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Woman arrested for altercation at Unity Hospital

Greece, N.Y. — Police responded to Unity Hospital for the report of a disturbance just after noon Thursday. The incident occurred in the maternity ward and involved several suspects, all known to one another, according to police. The preliminary investigation found there was a physical altercation between several adults.
GREECE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest 2 Rochester residents for possessing a stolen handgun from North Carolina.

On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:39 a.m., the State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in the city of Rochester. The operator and passenger were both taken into custody after Troopers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle reported stolen out of Halifax County, North Carolina. Destiny Desir, age 26, and Devyn Sizer, age 28, both Rochester residents, were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

No one injured after fire on Greeley Street

Rochester, N.Y. — RFD responded to a report of a fire on Greeley Street on Saturday. The first crew arrived within a few minutes of the call and saw smoke coming from the second floor windows. The house had been converted into two apartments, the fire started in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Fmr. Officer's Gun

One man is now under arrest for stealing the gun of a retired police officer, who was shot and killed inside his car on Jefferson Avenue following a traffic accident. Rochester Police say retired Officer William Booker was shot and killed early on the morning of September 25th. As he...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Man accused of killing RPD officer gets new attorney

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, who is accused of killing Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, has a new attorney. Vickers appeared in court on Friday morning. His original public defender has an ethical conflict and can no longer represent him. His new defense attorney is Mike Schiano. Schiano recently represented one of the RPD officers named in the Daniel Prude case.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Driver Charged in Fatal 390 Crash

The victim of an overnight fatal crash on 390 has been identified -- and the driver has been charged. The Monroe County Sheriff's office says a passenger, 22-year-old Gianna Chapman of Parma, died when the vehicle left the road and overturned near the Thruway interchange. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
13 WHAM

Home invasion victim dies, suspect indicted

Silver Springs, N.Y. — A man hospitalized after a home invasion in Wyoming County last month has died, and the suspect is now indicted on several charges. According to police, Eric Cushman, 51, entered a home in Silver Springs Sept. 10 through a window. He then allegedly entered a bedroom and attacked the victim, causing severe swelling and disfigurement in the head and neck area.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Pedestrian struck in Genesee County

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Genesee County Sheriff, 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander was crossing West Bethany Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she was hit by a driver side mirror of a vehicle. McVay was taken to […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

