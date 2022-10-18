Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Ilia Malinin lands quadruple Axel at Skate America, youngest men’s champion ever
Ilia Malinin landed the second quadruple Axel in history at Skate America and jumped from fourth place to become the youngest men’s champion in the event’s history. Malinin, the 17-year-old world junior champion from Virginia, opened his free skate Saturday by landing the hardest quad jump — the four-and-half revolution Axel. He landed five quads total (one under-rotated) and also fell on a triple Salchow.
NBC Sports
Shilese Jones, Olympic medalists lead U.S. women’s team for gymnastics worlds
Shilese Jones and Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey headline the U.S. women’s gymnastics roster for the world championships that start next week. Jones won the all-around at a selection camp to clinch her spot on the six-woman traveling team to worlds in Liverpool, England. She’s set to make her global championships debut, one year after placing 10th at the Olympic Trials and mulling quitting elite gymnastics.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Atlanta welcomes first-ever female Hungarian ‘Freedom Fighter’ statue
On the 66th anniversary of Hungary’s 1956 uprising against the country’s Soviet government, a group of diplomats, survivors of the revolution and their families gathered in Atlanta Sunday to dedicate a new statue honoring the “Freedom Fighters” who stood up to the oppressive Communist regime.
Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions
The rival Koreas exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary on Monday, their militaries said.
