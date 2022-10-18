These Skeleton Earrings Sold Out Thanks to Kourtney Kardashian — But We Found a Similar Baublebar Pair Still in Stock

Once a celeb posts about something, it can be nearly impossible to find it online. After Kourtney Kardashian Barker posted to her Instagram stories that she was wearing Baublebar’s crystal skeleton dangle earrings, they subsequently sold out across the internet. But when something’s popular enough, there are sure to be many similar products available shortly thereafter. And lucky for you, we found a super similar pair of Kourtney K’s favorite skeleton earrings from Baublebar themselves.

The only difference with these skeleton earrings is that they’re not fully crystal-encrusted like the originals. But don’t worry; they still have the perfect amount of bling. These earrings feature crystals on the skull , a full dangly skeleton body like Kourtney’s and crystal details throughout the hands and feet of the skeleton. So yeah, they’re superrrrr similar. You can find them at HSN and get them home with free shipping. It’s seriously a win-win, plus you get to show your spooky side with just the right amount of flare. Check out these earrings plus a few other spooky Baublebar favorites.

BAUBLEBAR Grim Halloween Skeleton Dangle Earrings

These earrings are so similar to the ones Kourtney wore, and you can grab them for just around $50. Putting these on is one of the chicest ways to get into the Halloween spirit. You can also pick these babies up with free shipping.

BAUBLEBAR Disney Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Dangle Earrings

These earrings are the perfect marriage for Halloween and Disney fans alike. Plus, they look like candy corns when stacked together with the different shades of white and orange. Get automatic free shipping when you pick these babies up.

BAUBLEBAR Disney Maleficent Stud Earrings

If you’re in your Disney villain era, pick up these Maleficent earrings that give just the right amount of sparkle. Grab them for under $50 and get free shipping to boot.