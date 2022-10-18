Ty Dillon joining Corey LaJoie at Spire Motorsports

Ty Dillon is joining Corey LaJoie as full-time drivers for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023.

The team announced its driver lineup on Tuesday.

Dillon will pilot the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and LaJoie will remain behind the wheel of the No. 7 car.

Dillon, 30, is driving the No. 42 Chevy for Petty GMS Motorsports this season. He has seven career top-10 finishes in 184 Cup Series starts.

LaJoie, 31, joined the Spire stable in 2021 and has five career top-10 finishes in 191 Cup Series races.

–Field Level Media

