Will Russia Use Nuclear Weapons? Thousands Are Betting On It

By James Bickerton
 4 days ago

Online betting sites are offering odds on Russia carrying out a nuclear attack this year, as Ukraine continues to resist Vladimir Putin 's invasion.

As Russia has suffered battlefield reverses, such as being almost completely forced out of the northern Kharkiv province last month, some of the country's top figures have responded with implicit or explicit threats of nuclear weapon use.

In September, while announcing a partial mobilization to boost his forces, Putin threatened to use "all defense methods at our disposal" to protect Russian "territorial integrity."

Just days later he formally annexed four Ukrainian provinces, which are partially occupied by Russian forces, placing them under this umbrella.

On October 1 Ramzan Kadyrov, the pro-Putin strongman who runs Russia's Chechen Republic, called for "low-yield nuclear weapons" to be used against Ukraine.

Polymarket, a cryptocurrency betting site, is currently taking bets on "Will Russia use a nuclear weapon before 2023?"

The current odds are being offered on the use of an "offensive" nuclear weapon are 1-20. This means, if you correctly bet nuclear weapons will be used, you stand to collect $18.97 from a $1 bet after site fees are processed.

Conversely, if you rightly guess they won't be used you will win $1.04, for the same $1 stake.

Explaining the technicalities Polymarket says: "This market will resolve to 'Yes' if the Russian Federation detonates a nuclear device in an offensive capacity by December 31, 2022, 11:59:59 PM ET. Otherwise, this market will resolve to 'No.'

"To satisfy a 'Yes' resolution, the detonation of a nuclear device must be in an offensive capacity (whether deliberate or accidental), must not be a test, and must be either claimed by the Russian Federation or considered by a preponderance of credible reporting and/or information from credible sources to be from the Russian Federation.

"For the purpose of this market's resolution, determination as to whether a detonation was nuclear will be made by a preponderance of credible reporting."

Those wishing to bet can transfer crypto into Polymarket "outcome shares," which can be redeemed in dollars if your bet is successful.

Polymarket argued it is providing a "public good" by providing odds on Russian use of offensive nuclear weapons.

The site read: "A prediction market on whether Russia will use nuclear weapons has been requested many times recently by esteemed academics and thought leaders from across the world, and it is strongly within the public's interest to have accurate price discovery and realtime forecasts on such a topic.

"Existing prediction markets on this subject lack functional price discovery mechanisms, and thus are misleading the people; therefore it was deemed necessary to support this market as a public good, in order to provide clarity to society on one of the most pressing issues of the 21st century."

According to a recent study by the American Physical Society, the probability of the U.S. successfully intercepting an incoming North Korean nuclear missile is "low."

Considering how many more missiles Russia has the "idea of an impenetrable shield" against them is "just a fantasy," according to Laura Grego, an MIT academic who co-chaired the report writing team.

Polymarket has been contacted for comment.

Comments / 19

Maria Morales
3d ago

are you kidding?betting?did you know how manny people died in this war innocent children,woman man and elderly there's no respect no more for humans life wtf is wrong with this people.

Reply
2
Taoridi Olabode
3d ago

Russia doesn't help any country. Any emergency anywhere, US is the first country to go and rescue the situation, not Russia.

Reply
2
Related
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine

A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday.
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Newsweek

Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited fears that he is about to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine following a viral video and a defense analyst's comments. The video, posted Sunday on Twitter and viewed more than 250,000 times, initially appeared on the pro-Russia Telegram channel Rybar. "Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia," Twitter user NovichokRossiya captioned the video. "At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke."
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Newsweek

Ukraine Reports Strikes From Belarus After Lukashenko Warns of Attack

Ukraine accused Moscow of sending drones from neighboring Belarus on Monday just hours after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned his military about a "possible aggression against" Belarus from Ukraine. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalated again this week, Ukraine's Air Force Command claimed its air defenses shot down two Iranian-made...
