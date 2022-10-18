ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thr3efold Launches Sustainable Fashion Event, ‘Propel’

By Tracey Meyers
 4 days ago
“Propel” is an aptly titled event for a gathering deemed to discuss how best an industry should move forward. And for Thr3efold, a sustainability marketplace that equips apparel teams with know-how and network connections to build ethical, eco-conscious strategies, Propel is its solution to helping fashion brands convene and connect.

Propel will take place on Wednesday at Arlo SoHo in New York from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Thr3efold’s founder and chief executive officer, Jessica Kelly, has spent more than a decade helping hundreds of New York-based fashion and lifestyle brands grow their businesses through marketing, sales and PR. Kelly founded Thr3efold after a trip to India, where she saw significant fashion industry supply chain issues firsthand.

Announced panelists include Armando Cabral, a model and footwear designer, and Re/Make, an organization advocating for garment worker rights globally, Kelly shared.

“Fashion has changed many times throughout the pandemic, and brands are still finding their footing as consumers and the economy continue to change” Kelly said. “We believe it’s now more important than ever to make it easier for brands to equip their teams with the training, suppliers, and solutions they need to meet their sustainability goals and the new regulations coming globally.”

Past Thr3efold events included the CFDA, Eileen Fisher, Studio 189, FabScrap and Global Fashion Exchange.

