Elderly Man Dead After Horrific Four-Vehicle Crash In Oxon Hill

An elderly man is dead after a multiple vehicle collision in Oxon Hill over the weekend, authorities say.

James Charles Johnson, 86, was rushed to the hospital after getting into the crash around 2:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 in the area of Livingston Road and Crisfield Drive, according to Prince George's County Police.

Johnson succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Investigation revealed that Johnson was driving east on Livingston Road when he collided with a second vehicle, crossed the double yellow line, and struck a third and fourth vehicle.

One driver suffered from minor injuries while the other two were uninjured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

