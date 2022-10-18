ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

Elderly Man Dead After Horrific Four-Vehicle Crash In Oxon Hill

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3T83_0idd5NUk00
A stabbing suspect is at large after a man was pronounced dead at a Prince George's County hospital. Photo Credit: Twitter/@PGPDNews

An elderly man is dead after a multiple vehicle collision in Oxon Hill over the weekend, authorities say.

James Charles Johnson, 86, was rushed to the hospital after getting into the crash around 2:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 in the area of Livingston Road and Crisfield Drive, according to Prince George's County Police.

Johnson succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Investigation revealed that Johnson was driving east on Livingston Road when he collided with a second vehicle, crossed the double yellow line, and struck a third and fourth vehicle.

One driver suffered from minor injuries while the other two were uninjured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

Guest
3d ago

You literally take your life in your hands when you get on Hwy 210. I’ve lived here 22 years and have only seen one ticket written on the side of the road. The speed limit is 55 but the average speed is somewhere around 80. I think the record speed on 210 captured by speed cameras was 160 mph. We pay very high taxes for police protection and enforcement but for 210 that’s a joke.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

Rollover Crash On I-270 Leaves One Injured

That person was flown to a trauma center. Photos of crash from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Servcies. Frederick, Md (KM) A crash Friday on Interstate 270 near Baker Valley Road in the Urbana area injured one person. At around 11:14 AM, fire and rescue crews were dispatched...
URBANA, MD
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect On The Loose In Following Murder At District Heights Gas Station: Police

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating whoever is responsible for the murder of a 28-year-old man this week. Capitol Heights resident Kenneth Morris III was found by members of the Prince George's County Police Department shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at a gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane in District Heights, according to officials.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting

D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast. Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The department said DC Fire and EMS...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11. Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Two More In Custody For 2021 Baltimore Murder Of 24-Year-Old Man: Police

Two new arrests have been made by detectives in Baltimore who continue to investigate a 2021 murder of a 24-year-old man in a botched robbery, police say. Lundyne Oldes, 30, was apprehended in the 3800 block of Chatham Road earlier this month, and Dave Pailin was arrested this week in the 8900 block of Kelso Drive in connection with their roles in the death of 24-year-old Tyrell Johnson-Woods last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Prince George's Officer Injured in Bowie Crash: Police

A Prince George’s County police officer was taken to a hospital early Thursday after a crash, police said. The officer and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Church Road and Dunwood Valley Drive in Bowie, Maryland, police said. Debris, a hubcap and a tire appeared to be littering the road.
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County

FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Woman dies day after SUV driver hits her in Lorton

LORTON, Va. — A 52-year-old woman has died after an SUV driver hit her while was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Fairfax County police said. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton, Virginia, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when a driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard and hit her in the roadway, police said.
LORTON, VA
WUSA9

Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
387K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy