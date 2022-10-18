Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
montanarightnow.com
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — Court records say a teenager told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse before escaping their family’s home near Houston. A neighbor's doorbell camera in Cypress showed the twins seeking help Tuesday morning. That led authorities to issue an alert for their mother and her boyfriend, along with five other children. The adults, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and 27-year-old Jova Terrell, were arrested hours later in Louisiana and the other children were found safe. An affidavit says the 15-year-old malnourished twins told authorities that their mother handcuffed them and forced them to drink household cleaners. Duncan and Terrell await extradition to Texas, where they face assault charges. It wasn’t known whether either had an attorney.
montanarightnow.com
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre in May. Sgt. Juan Maldonado becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant law enforcement to one of the classroom shootings in U.S. history. Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Texas state police had more than 90 officers at the scene and have come under escalating scrutiny over their actions following media reports and the release of body camera footage from the scene.
montanarightnow.com
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours. Billings Police say a 39-year-old Billings man appears to have killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night. On Tuesday night south of Gallatin Gateway, a 50-year-old woman reportedly shot her husband and then killed herself at a nearby reservoir. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as 53-year-old Jason Jones and 50-year-old Kimberly Jones. The names of the victims in the Billings shooting have not been released.
montanarightnow.com
Trial testimony ends for 3 tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Both sides have rested their case in the trial of three men charged with assisting a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An undercover FBI agent told jurors that leader Adam Fox talked favorably about the Wolverine Watchmen. It was a paramilitary group whose members included Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. The three men are not accused of having a direct role in the scheme to kidnap the Democratic governor. The main charge is providing material support for a terrorist act, especially gun drills and ambush training in Jackson County. The trial in state court is an offshoot of the main case handled in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Closing arguments are set for Monday after prosecutors and defense lawyers rested their case Friday.
montanarightnow.com
Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom. A federal judge has set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a rifle. An Oct. 4 court filing shows Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has decided to change his plea to guilty.
montanarightnow.com
Lost children live on at Arizona refuge for the grieving
CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who’ve experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse, neglect and torture. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She’s focused her research on grief.
montanarightnow.com
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found dead, official says
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus roughly a week ago has been found dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was found by an employee outside on the campus facilities grounds behind tennis courts at about 1 p.m. He said there were no obvious signs of “foul play,” but an official cause of death will be determined after a medical examiner’s review. An extensive search was launched for Ewunetie after she was reported missing, and a large law enforcement presence remained on campus and in nearby areas Thursday.
montanarightnow.com
Election fraud case against Florida defendant dismissed
One of 20 people arrested with fanfare under an election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has had his case dismissed by a Miami judge. Those arrested had voted in 2020, the first election cycle since a state constitutional amendment that allowed many felons to have their voting rights automatically restored, except for those convicted of murder and felony sexual assault. Court records show Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch agreed Friday that Robert Lee Wood should not be prosecuted under the election integrity initiative because it did not involve multiple jurisdictions in Florida as required under the Office of Statewide Prosecution. The governor will appeal.
montanarightnow.com
Tiny Tennessee fish protected, but US has yet to say where
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The tiny, iridescent Barrens topminnow spent more than 40 years in endangered species limbo — under on-and-off review but never officially listed as endangered. It was finally given federal protection in 2019, but its future is still in doubt. In part, that’s because in the three years since, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has not defined its critical habitat — the areas that must be protected in order for it to recover. Recently the Center for Biological Diversity threatened to sue over the issue. The wildlife service has asked for patience, writing that it expects to submit something by the end of the year.
montanarightnow.com
Record fish caught in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Montana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
montanarightnow.com
Tennessee GOP leaders vow to ban transgender youth care
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee Republicans are vowing they'll push to enact some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the United States. The promises were made at a rally Friday, where hundreds of people cheered in support as LGBTQ rights activists yelled back in protest. The rally comes nearly a month after video surfaced of a doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center stating that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals. Another staffer was shown saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Tennessee has gained attention over the years for introducing and enacting the most anti-LGBTQ legislation. That trend shows no signs of stopping due to the release of the leaked VUMC videos.
montanarightnow.com
What manufacturing workers make in Montana
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Montana using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
montanarightnow.com
NY law allowing early counting of absentee ballots in limbo
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s plan to start counting absentee ballots early hit a roadblock Friday when a state judge ruled the law constitutional. Saratoga County judge Diane Freestone said the law clashes with an individual’s constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they are counted. It was unclear immediately Friday if Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration would appeal the decision. State Republican party chair Nick Langworthy on Friday called the judge’s decision a win for election integrity.
montanarightnow.com
Governor Greg Gianforte visit New College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - On Friday, Governor Greg Gianforte was in Billings to welcome the new Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and his priorities for next year's legislative session regarding his health care agenda. While the school is still under construction, the Governor toured the new college with the...
montanarightnow.com
Gov. Gianforte, MFPE, AFSCME Announce State Employee Pay Plan Proposal
HELENA, Mont. – Following extensive bargaining, Governor Greg Gianforte and public employee unions this week reached a significant agreement for the state pay plan. Covering the 2024-2025 biennium, the agreement includes wage increases, health benefit cost freezes, one-time payments, and other far-reaching contractual changes. This negotiated pay plan addresses challenges faced by state and higher education employees and will keep them doing important work for Montana.
montanarightnow.com
At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month's election and said she's often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters. Sanders has conducted few local interviews during her run for governor. She's the Republican nominee and heavily favored in the predominantly GOP state. She appeared at the debate with Democratic nominee Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington. Jones said voters deserve to hear more from Sanders about her plans.
