Kanye West Joins Chris Cuomo NewsNation For Heated Debate Over Anti-Semitic Comments— “I Can’t Give You Unrestricted License To Attack Jewish People”

Kanye West joins Chris Cuomo for a heated back and forth over his recent anti-Semitic remarks and the harm the remarks could cause.

Over the weekend Kanye West’s Drink Champs interview put the internet in disarray over his anti-semitic comments and his comments surrounding the death of George Floyd . West incorrectly claimed Floyd died from drug use instead of a result of Derek Chauvin’s knee being placed on his neck for 8 minutes, which is not true. In the aftermath Drink Champ’s host, Nore went on an apology tour and ultimately Revolt decided to take the episode down.

Kanye West And Chris Cuomo Engage In Heated Back & Forth Over West’s Anti- Semitic Comments

Last night Chris Cuomo brought Ye on his NewsNation show and while they briefly talked about his purchase of Parler the majority of the discussion was over his anti-semitic comments. West maintained his viewpoints while once again explaining he can’t be anti-semitic due to black people being the real Jews.

“Every celebrity has Jewish people in their contract — this is not hate speech, this is the truth,” Ye insisted, while repeatedly stating that as a black man he cannot be accused of anti-Semitism. “And these people, if you say anything out of the line with the agenda, then your career could be over,” Ye claimed.

Chris Cuomo pushed back on Ye’s comments calling most of his claims flat-out lies and reminding Ye the people he’s dealt with and those issues he had shouldn’t be tied to an entire faith.

“So, look, there is no Jewish media cabal [or] mafia. That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice, OK,” the NewsNation host explained. “You may have had bad business dealings with people, it’s about those people. It’s not about their religion or faith. And I know that you’re intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same.” “They’ve been targeted before, they’ve been abused and killed because of what they believe and who they are.” “So we don’t want to tolerate that, and you are playing into that right now whether you know that or not,” Cuomo added.

Cuomo reminded West that Jewish people fought the same fight alongside black people since the beginning but West responded by defending his stance.

“And I don’t tolerate it as a Black person. What you just said was that you’re trying to say that there isn’t a collective—over 50 percent of the executives and CEOs in Hollywood are Jewish. You can’t tell me what to do or feel.”

After a few back and forths and neither side backing down Cuomo proceeded to ask if Ye was taking care of himself because he seemed “out of control”. Ye responded by asking Cuomo if he had worked out that morning, to which Cuomo replied: “No. But I took my medicine — I took my antidepressant medication that I take every day.”

Before the interview ended Ye once again doubled down but did open up about his “decon three” comment and said he doesn’t wish harm on Jewish people despite using that particular phrase.

“And it’s unfair to make it be about, ‘oh are you taking care of yourself?’” West said, nodding to questioning about his mental health. “The reason why I repeated it a bunch of times and for all of my friends that are in the entertainment energy industry that are Black actors, Black athletes, and Black musicians … there’s so many Black musicians signed Jewish record labels, and those Jewish record labels take ownership, not only of the publishing … but also ownership of the culture itself. It’s like, ‘oh, that’s mine.’ This guy signed to me. It’s like modern-day slavery. And I’m calling it out. That’s what DEFCON three meant. I’m gonna call it out. It didn’t mean I wish any harm on [anyone].”

The interview ended with both seemingly agreeing to disagree but after Ye departed the interview Cuomo spoke about the exchange to his audience. Cuomo called it ” a lot” and explained he isn’t a “hater” of Ye but his anti-Semitic claims and troupe “needs to die”. To end the night he reminded viewers it is America and Ye can say whatever he wants but that doesn’t make what he says right.

You can watch the entire interview below.