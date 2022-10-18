Read full article on original website
Grand jury indicts ex-county official on murder charge for journalist's killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist has been indicted for murder. A grand jury returned an indictment against Robert Telles on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with a victim 60 years of age or older. The charge was filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday.
Police report: Suspect struck wife in face before killing Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A police report is shedding new light on the domestic incident that preceded the killing of a veteran Las Vegas officer. A domestic violence report filed by police against Tyson Hampton, 24, states that dispatch got a call around 1:08 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
“He was my person,” fiancé of Metro officer shot and killed reflects on relationship
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — RosaLeigh McDorman can’t forget the morning a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Metro Officer came to the front door with news about her fiancé. “I wasn't really prepared for the worst day of my life,” she said. Truong Thai, 49, was shot and...
Couple sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend's father at Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple who pleaded guilty to killing the girlfriend's father and setting his Las Vegas home on fire has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero both received 22 years to life, a district court spokesperson...
Las Vegas police detective arrested for felony charges after fight with girlfriend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas police detective was arrested after allegedly getting into a fight with his girlfriend Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers were called around 5:33 a.m. on Oct. 20 to a report of a family disturbance near Cimarron and Elkhorn roads...
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate addresses son's arrest in shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada state senator and North Las Vegas mayoral candidate is speaking out about the arrest of her son in a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night. Pat Spearman addressed the media in a press conference Friday afternoon out of the North Las...
Murder suspect sought by police following woman's death earlier this year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man accused of killing a woman in downtown Las Vegas. The incident happened on January 1, 2022, at around 2:49 p.m. near East Owens Ave and Main Street. Responding officers...
Police investigate homicide in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
Fentanyl a 'top priority' for the DEA, no concerns of appearing in trick-or-treat bags
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fentanyl remains a top concern for the local Drug Enforcement Administration office in Las Vegas, but parents shouldn’t be too worried about the synthetic opioid appearing in trick-or-treat bags this Halloween, according to the agency. “They should not be especially concerned about that occurring,”...
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
Pedestrian dies after crash in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a sedan in the northeast valley Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers responded just before 6:20 p.m. to reports of a collision at Hollywood Boulevard and E. Tropical Parkway, LVMPD said in a statement.
Community gathers at Las Vegas sign in honor of fallen officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is honoring the passing of Officer Thai at the Las Vegas sign. Locals are bringing signs, banners, and flags to show support for the fallen officer. The community is welcome to join the gathering on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 a.m.
White utility van sought after motorcyclist killed in crash on northern 215 Beltway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the Northern 215 Beltway on Wednesday, and authorities are looking for a white utility van that left the scene. The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on the 215 at N. Durango Drive, Trooper Ashlee Wellman with Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol said in a statement.
10-year-old girl runs with first responders to honor Officer Thai
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Support for Metro Officer Truong Thai is coming from all ages. A 10-year-old girl known for running in honor of officers killed in the line of duty ran for Officer Truong Thai on Wednesday. Theresa Ann ran alongside several metro officers, including some who worked...
Dryer starts building fire in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A building fire erupted in the south valley Friday night. Clark County Fire reported to a tree fire in the 4800 block of Mountain Valley Road near McLeod Drive around 8:35 p.m. The fire stemmed from a dryer in the garage and upgraded to a...
Decision 2022: Where to find early voting sites around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Early voting begins in Clark County on Saturday, Oct. 22, for this year's general election. Races in this year's election include contests for all Nevada statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeast Las Vegas on Monday morning. On Oct. 17, at about 9:27 a.m., authorities responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on North Toiyabe Street at the intersection with Judson Avenue. Investigators said the...
Portion of Great Las Vegas Taco Festival fees to support Officer Thai's family
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The community continues to find ways to support the family of fallen officer Truong Thai. This year, the Great Las Vegas Taco Festival will donate all parking fees from its event to his family. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Funeral plans announced for Las Vegas...
Tenants face management issues in southeast apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From complaints of mold to pests to sewage backup, and no help from management. Some renters at The Tides on Indios are fed up. "Every couple of months since I've been staying here, the plumbing backs up to where there are feces coming up in my bathtub," said resident Ronnika Johnson.
Clark County minor dies from brain-eating amoeba
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A minor in Clark County has died from a brain-eating amoeba, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The male patient, under the age of 18, died from Naegleria fowleri. Officials believe the patient may have been exposed in the Kingman Wash area of Lake...
