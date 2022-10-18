ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Grand jury indicts ex-county official on murder charge for journalist's killing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist has been indicted for murder. A grand jury returned an indictment against Robert Telles on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with a victim 60 years of age or older. The charge was filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police report: Suspect struck wife in face before killing Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A police report is shedding new light on the domestic incident that preceded the killing of a veteran Las Vegas officer. A domestic violence report filed by police against Tyson Hampton, 24, states that dispatch got a call around 1:08 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate homicide in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian dies after crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a sedan in the northeast valley Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers responded just before 6:20 p.m. to reports of a collision at Hollywood Boulevard and E. Tropical Parkway, LVMPD said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Community gathers at Las Vegas sign in honor of fallen officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is honoring the passing of Officer Thai at the Las Vegas sign. Locals are bringing signs, banners, and flags to show support for the fallen officer. The community is welcome to join the gathering on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

10-year-old girl runs with first responders to honor Officer Thai

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Support for Metro Officer Truong Thai is coming from all ages. A 10-year-old girl known for running in honor of officers killed in the line of duty ran for Officer Truong Thai on Wednesday. Theresa Ann ran alongside several metro officers, including some who worked...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dryer starts building fire in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A building fire erupted in the south valley Friday night. Clark County Fire reported to a tree fire in the 4800 block of Mountain Valley Road near McLeod Drive around 8:35 p.m. The fire stemmed from a dryer in the garage and upgraded to a...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Decision 2022: Where to find early voting sites around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Early voting begins in Clark County on Saturday, Oct. 22, for this year's general election. Races in this year's election include contests for all Nevada statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeast Las Vegas on Monday morning. On Oct. 17, at about 9:27 a.m., authorities responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on North Toiyabe Street at the intersection with Judson Avenue. Investigators said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tenants face management issues in southeast apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From complaints of mold to pests to sewage backup, and no help from management. Some renters at The Tides on Indios are fed up. "Every couple of months since I've been staying here, the plumbing backs up to where there are feces coming up in my bathtub," said resident Ronnika Johnson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County minor dies from brain-eating amoeba

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A minor in Clark County has died from a brain-eating amoeba, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The male patient, under the age of 18, died from Naegleria fowleri. Officials believe the patient may have been exposed in the Kingman Wash area of Lake...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy