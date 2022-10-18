Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU.The National Rejoin March on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend.Parliament Square Garden, the last stop on the march for the rally, saw a sea of blue and yellow as supporters waved EU flags and carried placards.Some signs said: “Brexit was never going to work”, “For lower bills £rejoin the EU” and “We voted romaine”.Nikki Ajibade, a 60-year-old teacher from Warwickshire, was at the march with her...

