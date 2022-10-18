ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Supervisors moving forward with the sale of county-owned farm

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ru2xP_0idd3eEZ00

(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors have agreed to move forward with the sale of the county-owned farm.

The county-owned farm includes the old Willow Heights building, approximately 115 acres of row crop ground and approximately 35 acres of pasture ground. Board Chairman Steve Baier said the desire of the board is to sell all of the property. He said the sale of the farmland won’t be an issue, but the sale of the building might be.

Baier said he and Supervisor Mark O’Brien met with four realtors recently. The realtors suggested having an auction, but have a reserve price on the facility and if that wasn’t met they could go a different route. The Supervisors will have the right to reject any and all bids.

Baier noted that prior to the Willow Heights building being vacant it was appraised at $1,150,890. Now, the property is appraised at $354,460.

The Supervisors approved a motion to move forward with the sale of the county-owned farm and then put out a request for proposals from interested realtors/land companies, with the RFP’s due by the Supervisors meeting on October 31st.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Guthrie Center School Board approves Contract with Denovo Construction Solutions

(Guthrie Center) The Guthrie Center School Board approved a contract with Denovo Construction Solutions. Guthrie Center Schools Superintendent Josh Rasmussen says the agreement provides the district with a look at the condition of its facilities. Rasmussen says Denovo Representatives will review the facilities and the district’s plan. Josh Rasmussen...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors hear from City of Macedonia on their projects and needs

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors heard from the City of Macedonia on Tuesday about their projects and needs. Supervisors Chairman Tim Wichman said the Supervisors have decided to put 1.5 million in ARPA dollars toward the small towns in the County. He said once they are finished meeting with all of the small towns the board will decide what projects they think they can fund. The funds will need to be expended by 2026.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council approves proposal to enter into General Obligation Land Acquisition Loan Agreement and other items

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council Wednesday evening approved a proposal to enter into a General Obligation Land Acquisition Loan Agreement. The approval followed a public hearing in which there were no comments. The resolution authorizes a loan agreement, providing for the issuance of a $500,000 taxable General Obligation Land Acquisition Bonds and providing for the levy of taxes to pay the same. The resolution will allow for the City to issue General Obligation debt, services through local option sales tax funds to backfill their $830,000 purchase of the 41.54 acres of land from the Comes Family Trust.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stanton Greenbelt Trail Expansion Project

(Stanton) The Greenbelt Trail Committee continues to work on the “loop” around the City of Stanton and a trail to connect Viking Lake State Park. Jenna Ramsey, Stanton Community Development Director says the project includes three phases. Ramsey says Phase II is from Frankfort Street to Anderson Park.
STANTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve first consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the first consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. (Photo Below) A representative from Van Wall said the plans are to...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Public Notice for General Election

(Atlantic) Cass County Auditor Kathy Somers says polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the general election on November 8. Atlantic Ward 1-Zion Lutheran Church at 811 Oak Street in Atlantic. Atlantic Ward 2-Atlantic Public Library, 507 Poplar Street – Atlantic. Atlantic Ward 3-Cass County...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update on Cass County UTV accident

(Griswold) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released more information on an UTV accident that occurred Sunday afternoon. Deputies and first responders were called to the area of 550th and Richland Road at approximately 3:36 p.m. Responding personnel found that a 2020 Polaris Razer, operated by Alex Minor, of Atlantic, was traveling southbound in the west ditch, adjacent to Highway 48, when it struck a field entrance. The UTV flipped end-over-end several times and eventually came to a rest on its wheels.
CASS COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help

PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
PANORA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School Board approves Lighting and Gym Painting Project, and Student Enrollment Report

(Griswold) The Griswold School Board approved bids on Monday for a lighting and gym painting project and received a certified enrollment update. Griswold Schools Superintendent Dave Henrichs said the certified enrollment count, the number of students residing in the district, is down ten. The bed enrollment represents the number of students attending a school, no matter where they live.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Case of Bird Flu Confirmed in Central Iowa

(Dallas County, IA) A case of bird flu is confirmed in central Iowa. State and federal agencies have confirmed the positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Dallas County. The case was found in a non-commercial backyard flock and is the first confirmed case in Dallas County. The virus in a backyard flock in Iowa hasn’t been seen in more than five months. The last confirmed case in a backyard flock was on May 2nd.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest

If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Mills County wreck injures 2

(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Report

(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon Jr., of Council Bluffs, this (Friday) morning on two Montgomery County warrants for providing false information and driving while suspended. Landon was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked in an held on cash bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs 2-year-old given $10,000 by Iowa State Treasurer Fitzgerald to save for college

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A two-year-old in western Iowa is getting 10-thousand dollars to save for college. two-year-old Oliver Smith of Council Bluffs is getting set up for his future after getting the funds from State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald. The winnings is part of the 2022 September College Savings Month Giveaway. The state treasurer’s office is partnering with College Savings Iowa to give away ten thousand dollars to celebrate College Savings Month. College Savings Iowa is a tax-advantaged way for Iowans to save for education. More information about the plan can be found on their website.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested on drug and other charges in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co) Two people were arrested on drug and other charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, October 18 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Deputies were looking for a wanted fugitive at 3262 150th Street. Deputies arrived at the house and located the male, 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater of Villisca. Fitzwater attempted to run from Deputies. During the investigation, Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence. Jessie Fitzwater was arrested for two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Emerson teen dies in a rollover accident in Mills County

(Mills Co) An Emerson teen died in a rollover accident in Mills County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the 17-year-old female was driving a 1998 Honda Civic eastbound on Noyes Avenue and lost control after traversing through the intersection with 290th Street. The Honda left the roadway to the left and rolled several times, coming to rest on its wheels in a field.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy