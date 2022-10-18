Cass County Supervisors moving forward with the sale of county-owned farm

(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors have agreed to move forward with the sale of the county-owned farm.

The county-owned farm includes the old Willow Heights building, approximately 115 acres of row crop ground and approximately 35 acres of pasture ground. Board Chairman Steve Baier said the desire of the board is to sell all of the property. He said the sale of the farmland won’t be an issue, but the sale of the building might be.

Baier said he and Supervisor Mark O’Brien met with four realtors recently. The realtors suggested having an auction, but have a reserve price on the facility and if that wasn’t met they could go a different route. The Supervisors will have the right to reject any and all bids.

Baier noted that prior to the Willow Heights building being vacant it was appraised at $1,150,890. Now, the property is appraised at $354,460.

The Supervisors approved a motion to move forward with the sale of the county-owned farm and then put out a request for proposals from interested realtors/land companies, with the RFP’s due by the Supervisors meeting on October 31st.