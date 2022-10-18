ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Night Of Violence: Two Teens Killed, Third Victim Hospitalized By Shooter In DC, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, both of District Heights, Maryland, were both found shot by MPD officers Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have identified a pair of Maryland teens who were shot and killed in Southeast, DC on Monday night.

Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, both of District Heights, were both found shot by officers shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 in the 1300 block of Congress Street, according to investigators.

Police say that one of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead a short time after.

A third victim was also located on Tuesday night after being admitted to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

No suspect or motive for the shooting has been released by Metropolitan Police investigators.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by the department for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099.

