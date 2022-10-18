ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Auditor’s Office Open Saturday, Nov 5 for 2022 General Election Voting

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) Cass County Auditor and County Commissioner of Elections, Kathy Somers, is reminding voters that the Cass County Auditor’s Office will be open Saturday, November 5, ahead of the November 8 General Election.

The Auditor’s Office will be open on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will be open for absentee voting and any other election business.

The Auditor also reminds voters that they can vote absentee at the office during regular business hours through Monday, November 7 for the General Election.

The Auditor also encourages those who have received mailed ballots to make arrangements to have them returned to the Auditor’s Office. Due to recent legislation, absentee ballots must be in the Auditor’s Office before polls close at 8:00 p.m. on November 8 to be counted.

For more information about the 2022 General Election contact the Cass County Auditor’s office at 712-243-4570. More information can be found on the Cass County elections website at https://www.casscountyia.gov/county-government/elections/general-elections/.

