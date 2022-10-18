Read full article on original website
2022 Voters' guide: Ohio
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
wvxu.org
Close race for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat shows voters may be splitting their tickets
Polls in the race for Ohio governor show a double-digit gap between incumbent Republican Mike DeWine and Democratic challenger Nan Whaley. The election is still more than two weeks away, and experts aren’t ready to call that contest — or the much closer race for U.S. Senate, though they admit one might have an effect on the other.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio GOP candidate defends ‘Jew you down’ comment by saying Jews have ‘solid money principles’
(JTA) – Facing criticism about her use in 2014 of the antisemitic phrase “Jew you down,” the Republican nominee for a competitive state Senate seat in Ohio this week said she was just trying to praise Jews’ frugality. Michele Reynolds, a business owner and former public...
Many of the Ohio Redistricting Commission Members Who Pushed Through Unconstitutional Maps Are Up for Reelection
Will the mess they made follow them to the ballot?
wvxu.org
Ohio Election 2022: Frank LaRose and Chelsea Clark run for Ohio Secretary of State
The integrity of Ohio’s elections and the future of the state’s redistricting process have been key issues in the race for secretary of state between Republican incumbent Frank LaRose and Democratic candidate Chelsea Clark. The secretary of state keeps track of business filings and campaign finance records. The...
Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber floats theory of election fraud, citing “special paper” in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might use them to produce unsolicited, fraudulent ballots.
Digging deeper into Ohio Issue One — bail reform
Ahead of the November election, we break down what Issue One, which deals with bail and public safety, would do if passed in Ohio.
wvxu.org
Ohio Election 2022: Robert Sprague and Scott Schertzer run for Ohio Treasurer
Robert Sprague, the Republican incumbent, and Scott Schertzer, the Democratic candidate, say they have different plans for the office of Ohio Treasurer on issues ranging from state pension board appointees to abortion. The treasurer’s office collects and holds taxes and fees and manages state investments. Sprague, a former state...
DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets
This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
13abc.com
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
wvxu.org
Supporters say Ohio’s third grade reading guarantee is ‘more necessary now than ever’
An education policy research group is voicing its support for Ohio's current reading education laws as legislators prepare to consider a bill that would eliminate the state's required retention of third graders who do not pass their reading test. The state’s third grade reading guarantee mandates that a child —...
Record-Herald
Ohio Issue 2 centers on voting rights
Election integrity has become a more politicized topic of debate in recent years, and that issue is at the center of one of the statewide issues Ohio voters will consider this November. Issue 2 gives voters the choice of approving or rejecting a Constitutional Amendment that would only allow for...
Ohio voters to decide non-US citizens' local election voting rights, changes to voting age requirements under Issue 2
OHIO, USA — Issue 2 on the Ohio ballot will address voting rights in local elections for non-U.S. citizens. These are legal citizens who have green cards but are not U.S. citizens, like people who are in Ohio for work or may have children in school. Yellow Springs, east...
wvxu.org
Ohio Election 2022: Dave Yost and Jeff Crossman run for Ohio Attorney General
Republican incumbent Dave Yost and Democratic candidate Jeff Crossman say the way the state defends Ohio's abortion laws and fights corruption are among the issues that hang in the balance in the race for Ohio Attorney General. The attorney general defends state laws, oversees 900 law enforcement units in Ohio...
Get schooled on Ohio’s state school board candidates: Capitol Letter
Get educated: Ten Ohioans are running for five seats on the Ohio State Board of Education. How American racism is taught and whether teachers must out transgender students to their parents are among the charged political topics that have entered into the races, which are officially nonpartisan. Laura Hancock has a primer on the districts where voters will choose representatives this year and the candidates on the ballot.
International Business Times
Ohio Senate Race: What Polls Show For Tim Ryan, JD Vance
Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan are locked in a heated contest in the Ohio senate race. According to an Ohio Northern University poll taken in mid-October, Ryan leads Vance, 43% to 41%. The race has generated national attention as Democrats seek to hold on to the senate.
Democrat Nan Whaley: Much of agenda as governor would have to wait until another redistricting plan passes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nan Whaley, the Democratic nominee for governor, indicated Wednesday that if elected, she likely would fight with Republican state lawmakers the first two years of her term and seek to pass her agenda after another redistricting fight. “I do recognize that I will have not a...
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
