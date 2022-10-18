ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Axios Columbus

2022 Voters' guide: Ohio

Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber floats theory of election fraud, citing “special paper” in Cuyahoga County

COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might use them to produce unsolicited, fraudulent ballots.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Ohio Election 2022: Robert Sprague and Scott Schertzer run for Ohio Treasurer

Robert Sprague, the Republican incumbent, and Scott Schertzer, the Democratic candidate, say they have different plans for the office of Ohio Treasurer on issues ranging from state pension board appointees to abortion. The treasurer’s office collects and holds taxes and fees and manages state investments. Sprague, a former state...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets

This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

Ohio Issue 2 centers on voting rights

Election integrity has become a more politicized topic of debate in recent years, and that issue is at the center of one of the statewide issues Ohio voters will consider this November. Issue 2 gives voters the choice of approving or rejecting a Constitutional Amendment that would only allow for...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Get schooled on Ohio’s state school board candidates: Capitol Letter

Get educated: Ten Ohioans are running for five seats on the Ohio State Board of Education. How American racism is taught and whether teachers must out transgender students to their parents are among the charged political topics that have entered into the races, which are officially nonpartisan. Laura Hancock has a primer on the districts where voters will choose representatives this year and the candidates on the ballot.
OHIO STATE
International Business Times

Ohio Senate Race: What Polls Show For Tim Ryan, JD Vance

Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan are locked in a heated contest in the Ohio senate race. According to an Ohio Northern University poll taken in mid-October, Ryan leads Vance, 43% to 41%. The race has generated national attention as Democrats seek to hold on to the senate.
OHIO STATE
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
BATAVIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH

