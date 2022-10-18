PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping outside today we started off with rain showers, especially over the eastern half of the county. This helped to add to rainfall totals, resulting in some spots making it over the two inch mark, like Westfield, Ashland, and parts of Presque Isle. The rest of the county also saw some decent rainfall, with most spots seeing rainfall totals over an inch. This was another soaking rain, which helps to put our numbers above average for the month of October.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO