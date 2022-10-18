Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
UMPI Community remembers Aaron Marston
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s a very sad day on the University of Maine Presque isle Campus. Women’s soccer coach and Associate Professor of Exercise Science Aaron Marston passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening. UMPI President Ray Rice says that Marston was a beloved member of the campus community and many people are feeling the loss.
wagmtv.com
Plenty of Sunshine This Weekend, with Warmer Temperatures by Sunday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Stepping outside today we saw plenty of sunshine across the county. That allowed high temperatures to warm up slightly over what we saw yesterday. Highs across the county made it into the mid and upper 50s over southern and eastern Aroostook, while places further north and west were cooler, only making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
wagmtv.com
Plenty of Sunshine Through the Rest of the Week Along with Cooler Temperatures
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping outside today we started off with rain showers, especially over the eastern half of the county. This helped to add to rainfall totals, resulting in some spots making it over the two inch mark, like Westfield, Ashland, and parts of Presque Isle. The rest of the county also saw some decent rainfall, with most spots seeing rainfall totals over an inch. This was another soaking rain, which helps to put our numbers above average for the month of October.
wagmtv.com
A Start of a Dry and Sunny Stretch of Weather Today with a Return to the 50s
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Yesterday we started the morning off with temperatures in the 60s with some rain showers. We were actually one of the warmest spots in the Northeast. The rain eventually cleared and we were left with some clearing skies. That caused our overnight lows to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. That’s around a 20 degree difference from this time yesterday morning.
