Trial testimony ends for 3 tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Both sides have rested their case in the trial of three men charged with assisting a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An undercover FBI agent told jurors that leader Adam Fox talked favorably about the Wolverine Watchmen. It was a paramilitary group whose members included Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. The three men are not accused of having a direct role in the scheme to kidnap the Democratic governor. The main charge is providing material support for a terrorist act, especially gun drills and ambush training in Jackson County. The trial in state court is an offshoot of the main case handled in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Closing arguments are set for Monday after prosecutors and defense lawyers rested their case Friday.
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Recreational marijuana legalization will be back on the South Dakota ballot in November. Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis but it was nullified by a legal challenge. Whether the politically red state will pass it twice is uncertain. It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures and different factors are in play. When 54% of voters approved the constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, it may have benefited from being tied to another ballot measure to approve medical marijuana. This time around, it's on its own. One of the organizers for legalization said voters for the midterm are likely to be older and perhaps less favorably inclined toward recreational marijuana than the electorate of 2020.
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours. Billings Police say a 39-year-old Billings man appears to have killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night. On Tuesday night south of Gallatin Gateway, a 50-year-old woman reportedly shot her husband and then killed herself at a nearby reservoir. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as 53-year-old Jason Jones and 50-year-old Kimberly Jones. The names of the victims in the Billings shooting have not been released.
Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom. A federal judge has set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a rifle. An Oct. 4 court filing shows Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has decided to change his plea to guilty.
Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia
ARLINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Democrats want Georgia to join 38 other states in expanding the state-federal Medicaid health insurance program to cover all able-bodied adults. To press that point, the Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams, opened her campaign at the site of a rural Georgia hospital that had closed. More than 450,000 Georgians could gain coverage if Medicaid were broadened. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has his own less expansive plan and he says it would be better. Medicaid expansion is also an issue in 10 other nonexpansion states that are electing governors or lawmakers this year. In South Dakota, voters will decide a referendum on expansion. In Kansas and Wisconsin, Democratic governors are seeking reelection after failing to persuade Republican legislatures to broaden coverage.
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — Court records say a teenager told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse before escaping their family’s home near Houston. A neighbor's doorbell camera in Cypress showed the twins seeking help Tuesday morning. That led authorities to issue an alert for their mother and her boyfriend, along with five other children. The adults, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and 27-year-old Jova Terrell, were arrested hours later in Louisiana and the other children were found safe. An affidavit says the 15-year-old malnourished twins told authorities that their mother handcuffed them and forced them to drink household cleaners. Duncan and Terrell await extradition to Texas, where they face assault charges. It wasn’t known whether either had an attorney.
Gov. Gianforte, MFPE, AFSCME Announce State Employee Pay Plan Proposal
HELENA, Mont. – Following extensive bargaining, Governor Greg Gianforte and public employee unions this week reached a significant agreement for the state pay plan. Covering the 2024-2025 biennium, the agreement includes wage increases, health benefit cost freezes, one-time payments, and other far-reaching contractual changes. This negotiated pay plan addresses challenges faced by state and higher education employees and will keep them doing important work for Montana.
Montana politicians pen letters criticizing Department of Defense over pharmacy policy
HELENA, Mont. - Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing penned a letter to the White House last week, criticizing the Department of Defense (DOD) for allowing a change in policy that could leave Montana veterans without an in-network pharmacy. TRICARE is the health program for the DOD, providing health...
Record fish caught in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Montana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What manufacturing workers make in Montana
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Montana using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tiny Tennessee fish protected, but US has yet to say where
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The tiny, iridescent Barrens topminnow spent more than 40 years in endangered species limbo — under on-and-off review but never officially listed as endangered. It was finally given federal protection in 2019, but its future is still in doubt. In part, that’s because in the three years since, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has not defined its critical habitat — the areas that must be protected in order for it to recover. Recently the Center for Biological Diversity threatened to sue over the issue. The wildlife service has asked for patience, writing that it expects to submit something by the end of the year.
Lost children live on at Arizona refuge for the grieving
CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who’ve experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse, neglect and torture. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She’s focused her research on grief.
