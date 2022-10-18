Read full article on original website
NBC New York
NYC Announces First 2 Monkeypox-Linked Deaths — and Gives Virus a New Acronym
New York City health officials announced two monkeypox-linked deaths on Friday, the first fatalities linked to the virus in the five boroughs, though few details on the individuals were immediately available. According to the CDC, the United States has reported four monkeypox-linked deaths since the 2022 outbreak began, though the...
NBC New York
These Are the ‘Rattiest' Cities in America — and Somehow NYC Is Still Not #1
If you think New York City's rat problem is bad, don't head to the midwest. Pest control company Orkin released its list of the "rattiest" cities in the U.S., and while NYC did move up the list (not a list anyone wants to move up, mind you), another city has now captured the crown eight years in a row. That dubious distinction goes to Chicago, which has taken the top spot every year since 2015.
NBC New York
Latest Rikers Island Death Surpasses 2021 Total at Embattled NYC Jail
A seventeenth person has reportedly died on the Rikers Island jail complex this year -- surpassing the number of in-custody deaths the New York City's Department of Correction saw in 2021. Erick Tavira, 28, died Saturday while in custody at the George R. Vierno Center, the city reported. His cause...
NBC New York
Missing Princeton Student Case: NJ Governor ‘in Touch' With Law Enforcement as Worry Grows
Princeton University students were told once again Thursday to expect increased law enforcement presence on and around campus as the desperate search for missing undergrad Misrach Ewunetie nears a full week. No additional details were provided in Thursday morning's brief update. Campus safety has advised students they'll see more drones,...
NBC New York
Rikers Island Dismantled One Shower Cage. Why is the Jail is Keeping 8 Others Intact?
Last month, a jail oversight board publicly shamed Rikers Island officials for using showers as de facto cages – locking detainees in narrow stalls for hours at a time. The NYC Department of Correction responded by pledging to dismantle one shower cage in the Eric M. Taylor Center (EMTC), a building that houses adult and juvenile males.
NBC New York
Alleged Serial Bank Robber Has Hit More Than a Dozen Locations Across NYC
An alleged serial bank robber is on the run, with police saying he has hit more than a dozen banks across New York City. Police released images of the man who they said has been robbing bank after bank — 18 in all — in Manhattan and Queens, with the latest incident coming at a midtown bank on East 57th Street and Third Avenue on Thursday. According to police, the casually dressed criminal sported a baseball hat and told those inside the branch that he had a gun.
NBC New York
Subway Rider Shoved to Tracks in Brooklyn as Random NYC Transit Attacks Soar
Violence in New York City's subway system escalated again Friday, with police confirming a person was pushed to the tracks in Brooklyn before the start of the afternoon commute got underway. The victim was in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L and M...
NBC New York
Long Island Attorney Arrested for Allegedly Fighting Police Officer During Jan. 6 Riot
A Long Island attorney was arrested early Thursday morning at his home on federal charges for his alleged role during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. John O’Kelly, 66, was brought into custody at his East Williston home, and charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with officers during the civil disorder.
NBC New York
WATCH: Man Torches NYC Restaurant Over Wrong Chicken Biryani Order, FDNY Says
New video from the FDNY shows the moments a man allegedly torched a Queens restaurant after his order -- chicken biryani, specifically -- came out wrong, authorities say. According to the fire department, the man threw a bucket of some sort of flammable liquid right onto and through the closed gate of Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights on Oct. 2.
NBC New York
Samurai Sword-Wielder Attacks NYC Subway Rider — Who Was Charged in 2019 Bomb Scare
A man armed with a samurai sword menaced a New York City subway train packed with commuters Thursday morning, according to police. It was just before 9:30 a.m. that police said the attacker hit a 29-year-old man with the wooden sheath of a samurai sword. The man, dressed in all black, boarded the train at the Fulton Street station in lower Manhattan just minutes earlier. Police released a surveillance photo of him going through the turnstiles, sword in hand.
NBC New York
Winter Is Here? Popular NYC Ice Rinks Reopen for Skating Season
Ready or not, the first signs of winter are starting to arrive in New York City. The city's iconic Wollman Rink reopens Sunday with a free day of skating (already sold out), including on-ice performances, ice sculpture carving, lessons and more. The all-day affair will also include the unveiling of...
NBC New York
Manhattan Mom Demands Bodycam Footage Release in Death of Son Allegedly Shot 36 Times
Joel Capellan's family is demanding to see body camera video from Sunday morning's police shooting that claimed the life of the 28-year-old Manhattan man, reportedly shot 36 times by responding officers. The Inwood man's family planned to gather outside of the 34th Precinct late Friday morning in search of answers...
NBC New York
Motorcycle-Riding Teens Wanted for 2 Attacks Within 30 Mins: Police
Following a string of scooter-riding robberies in New York City over the summer, new video shows a group of four motorcycle-riding teens who police said are wanted for two violent attacks that took place within a half-hour of each other. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows the...
NBC New York
‘My Girlfriend Is a Hero!' Man Stabbed in NYC Subway Attack Says Partner Saved His Life
A subway rider is hailing is girlfriend as a hero who saved his life after he was stabbed by a man armed with a kitchen knife in midtown Manhattan. The couple were on their way home to the Bronx after going to a comedy show in the city Wednesday night. The Pelham Parkway stop was their final destination — but they never got there, because of the man who attacked the 26-year-old.
NBC New York
Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family
The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
NBC New York
One of Last Living Members of All-Black, All-Female WWII Unit Honored by NJ Hometown
A 100-year-old veteran of the country's only all-Black, all-female WWII unit was honored in her New Jersey hometown with a street-naming ceremony to recognize all her contributions. Friends and family of Gladys E. Blount gathered in East Orange on Wednesday — 80 years after she left her home to help...
NBC New York
2 Arrested After Dogs Escape NYC Home, Attack People on Street
Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the Staten Island dog attack a day ago that left three people, including a toddler, bitten on Staten Island, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, and Shontay Holland, 29, are accused of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and...
NBC New York
Dead Woman Found in NYC Driveway Bin; Landlord Says He's Got Key Video
A woman thought to be in her 30s was found dead in a bin in the driveway of a multi-family home on Staten Island early Friday, according to police and the building's landlord. Cops got a call about the grisly discovery on Heberton Avenue in Port Richmond shortly before 6 a.m. Police said they have a tentative ID of the woman, although little about her -- or the circumstances of her death -- was known hours later.
NBC New York
Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing During Fight Over Bad Manners at NYC Smoke Shop
Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.
NBC New York
BMW Thief Busted After Reversing Into Cop Car, Driving Off and Hitting Another: NYPD
A 20-year-old Queens man has been arrested on a litany of charges, including assault on a police officer, grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other crimes for allegedly reversing a stolen BMW into an unmarked cop car -- and then fleeing the scene and slamming into another unmarked police vehicle, police said Friday.
