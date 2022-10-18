ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

These Are the ‘Rattiest' Cities in America — and Somehow NYC Is Still Not #1

If you think New York City's rat problem is bad, don't head to the midwest. Pest control company Orkin released its list of the "rattiest" cities in the U.S., and while NYC did move up the list (not a list anyone wants to move up, mind you), another city has now captured the crown eight years in a row. That dubious distinction goes to Chicago, which has taken the top spot every year since 2015.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Rikers Island Dismantled One Shower Cage. Why is the Jail is Keeping 8 Others Intact?

Last month, a jail oversight board publicly shamed Rikers Island officials for using showers as de facto cages – locking detainees in narrow stalls for hours at a time. The NYC Department of Correction responded by pledging to dismantle one shower cage in the Eric M. Taylor Center (EMTC), a building that houses adult and juvenile males.
NBC New York

Alleged Serial Bank Robber Has Hit More Than a Dozen Locations Across NYC

An alleged serial bank robber is on the run, with police saying he has hit more than a dozen banks across New York City. Police released images of the man who they said has been robbing bank after bank — 18 in all — in Manhattan and Queens, with the latest incident coming at a midtown bank on East 57th Street and Third Avenue on Thursday. According to police, the casually dressed criminal sported a baseball hat and told those inside the branch that he had a gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Attorney Arrested for Allegedly Fighting Police Officer During Jan. 6 Riot

A Long Island attorney was arrested early Thursday morning at his home on federal charges for his alleged role during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. John O’Kelly, 66, was brought into custody at his East Williston home, and charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with officers during the civil disorder.
EAST WILLISTON, NY
NBC New York

WATCH: Man Torches NYC Restaurant Over Wrong Chicken Biryani Order, FDNY Says

New video from the FDNY shows the moments a man allegedly torched a Queens restaurant after his order -- chicken biryani, specifically -- came out wrong, authorities say. According to the fire department, the man threw a bucket of some sort of flammable liquid right onto and through the closed gate of Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights on Oct. 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Samurai Sword-Wielder Attacks NYC Subway Rider — Who Was Charged in 2019 Bomb Scare

A man armed with a samurai sword menaced a New York City subway train packed with commuters Thursday morning, according to police. It was just before 9:30 a.m. that police said the attacker hit a 29-year-old man with the wooden sheath of a samurai sword. The man, dressed in all black, boarded the train at the Fulton Street station in lower Manhattan just minutes earlier. Police released a surveillance photo of him going through the turnstiles, sword in hand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Winter Is Here? Popular NYC Ice Rinks Reopen for Skating Season

Ready or not, the first signs of winter are starting to arrive in New York City. The city's iconic Wollman Rink reopens Sunday with a free day of skating (already sold out), including on-ice performances, ice sculpture carving, lessons and more. The all-day affair will also include the unveiling of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

‘My Girlfriend Is a Hero!' Man Stabbed in NYC Subway Attack Says Partner Saved His Life

A subway rider is hailing is girlfriend as a hero who saved his life after he was stabbed by a man armed with a kitchen knife in midtown Manhattan. The couple were on their way home to the Bronx after going to a comedy show in the city Wednesday night. The Pelham Parkway stop was their final destination — but they never got there, because of the man who attacked the 26-year-old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family

The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
HEWLETT, NY
NBC New York

2 Arrested After Dogs Escape NYC Home, Attack People on Street

Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the Staten Island dog attack a day ago that left three people, including a toddler, bitten on Staten Island, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, and Shontay Holland, 29, are accused of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Dead Woman Found in NYC Driveway Bin; Landlord Says He's Got Key Video

A woman thought to be in her 30s was found dead in a bin in the driveway of a multi-family home on Staten Island early Friday, according to police and the building's landlord. Cops got a call about the grisly discovery on Heberton Avenue in Port Richmond shortly before 6 a.m. Police said they have a tentative ID of the woman, although little about her -- or the circumstances of her death -- was known hours later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing During Fight Over Bad Manners at NYC Smoke Shop

Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy