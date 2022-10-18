ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHEC TV-10

China’s Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the nation’s No. 2 official and a chief proponent of economic reforms, is among four of the seven members of the nation’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee who will not be reappointed in a leadership shuffle Sunday. His coming departure, which...
The Independent

Thousands of protesters rally in London to call for UK to rejoin EU

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU.The National Rejoin March on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend.Parliament Square Garden, the last stop on the march for the rally, saw a sea of blue and yellow as supporters waved EU flags and carried placards.Some signs said: “Brexit was never going to work”, “For lower bills £rejoin the EU” and “We voted romaine”.Nikki Ajibade, a 60-year-old teacher from Warwickshire, was at the march with her...
WHEC TV-10

Post-election rally unlikely amid Fed rate outlook

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Midterm elections have historically been good for stock investors. With mail-in voting already underway in some states for the Nov. 8 midterms, that’s a welcome signal for shareholders, who’ve seen major indexes drop into bear market territory this year — more than 20% below recent highs.

