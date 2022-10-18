Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora Sentinel: Pay heed to school board races sneaking extremism into classrooms
Despite this year’s boisterous and contentious election, voters need to pay close attention to state school board races, where a potential disaster looms under the public’s overloaded radar. Few give much thought to the Colorado Board of Education, and even fewer understand the board’s role in education.
coloradopolitics.com
Almost $2 billion allocated to tackle homelessness in metro Denver over 3 years, study says
Local governments and nonprofits are on track to spend nearly $2 billion over a three-year period to tackle homelessness in some counties in the Denver metro area, according to a new study by a nonpartisan think tank. The explosive growth in spending from 2021 through 2023 reflects the gravity of...
coloradopolitics.com
Durango Herald: Elect Weiser to finish AG work
Crime — specifically car thefts — continually comes up in Colorado’s attorney general race, particularly from the Republican side. Democratic incumbent state Attorney General Phil Weiser and Republican challenger John Kellner, district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, field the question, how would you reduce crime?. But...
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis extends disaster declaration for avian flu
Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday to assist the state in responding to the avian flu, extending the state of disaster emergency. The avian flu, also known as the bird flu or the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, is a disease that spreads rapidly among birds with a mortality rate of over 90%. The disease wiped out 65% of Colorado's egg-laying chickens as of August.
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis pledges to improve school safety at state summit
Gov. Jared Polis vowed to improve students’ mental and physical safety in classrooms while speaking at Colorado’s annual School Safety Summit on Thursday. Colorado is no stranger to school tragedies, from the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, to the STEM School Highlands Ranch mass shooting in 2019, to the string of shootings outside of Aurora high schools this time last year. Now, Polis said it’s time for the state to step up its response.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado approves nearly $7 million in economic development incentives
An electric plane company could grow its operations in Centennial or Jefferson County after landing almost $3 million in state economic development tax credits. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved almost $7 million in economic incentives for five companies to either locate, or grow, their businesses here.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Reinventing history at Colorado schools
Given the most recent round of dismal student achievement scores for math and English in public school districts across Colorado, it’s a safe bet our kids’ instruction in history and civics is lacking, as well. Ask almost any middle- or high-schooler, however apt or diligent, for details about...
coloradopolitics.com
ANALYSIS: Roe decision led to spike in Colorado's voter registration, particularly among women
Voter registration in Colorado surged, particularly among women, in spikes that coincide with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a Colorado Politics analysis shows. The analysis, which delved into voter registrations between May and September of this year, shows women, especially Democrats, are outpacing registrations by men...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Politics to cohost U.S. Senate debate between Bennet and O'Dea
Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs and Denver Gazettes will cohost a debate Oct. 28 between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea in a race that could very well decide the balance of the U.S. Senate. The debate will be held live at Colorado...
coloradopolitics.com
Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill
Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd...
coloradopolitics.com
TRAIL MIX | Is Colorado's habit of splitting the ticket a relic of its political past?
Colorado used to have a deserved reputation as a ticket-splitting state. Over the last 50 years, in the 18 elections when the state's electorate has had the chance to vote for one party for president or governor and the other party for the U.S. Senate, Colorado voters have taken it on six occasions, one-third of the time.
coloradopolitics.com
Poll points to neck-and-neck race between Yadira Caraveo, Barb Kirkmeyer in Colorado's new 8th CD
The race to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District is in a statistical dead heat as voting begins, an internal poll conducted by the Democratic candidate shows. A telephone survey conducted Oct. 11-16 of 600 likely voters in the district by national Democratic firm Global Strategy Group for state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the Democratic nominee, showed her trailing Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer by 2 points, 46% to 44%, within the poll's 4 percentage point margin of error. Another 12% were undecided.
coloradopolitics.com
Outside spending blunts fundraising advantage by Colorado Senate candidates, reports show
While outside groups are pouring millions into the seven races that will determine control of the Colorado state Senate, candidates are also beating the bushes for money, but any advantage they accrue is potentially blunted by spending they have no control over. Recent campaign finance reports show that, in races...
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora council consider building new campus to curb homelessness
At a price tag of at least $50 million, some Aurora City councilmembers proposed to construct a new campus for the homeless that would offer not only a place to live but also services to aid their transition to self sufficiency. The vision emerged out of city officials' travel to...
coloradopolitics.com
NONPROFIT REGISTER |Booklovers Ball marks its 25th year
News: As leaders of the Denver Public Library Friends Foundation continue to revel in the success of the 25th Booklovers Ball, comes word that the 500 guests helped raise $400,000, money that will be used to augment the library’s far-reaching efforts to engage Denverites of all ages to benefit from the joy of reading.
coloradopolitics.com
Ordinance 305 misses the forest for the trees
Evictions are an unpleasant and often traumatic experience. Whatever the cause — nonpayment of rent or violations of a rental agreement — evictions can have a lasting and detrimental effect which often results in housing becoming even more difficult to obtain, or even worse outcomes like housing instability or homelessness.
coloradopolitics.com
Legalizing psychedelics does more harm than good
Citizens of Colorado will be voting on Proposition 122, which would allow decriminalization, distribution and access to psychedelics. It will also allow possession, personal use and growing, as well as uncompensated gifting. Is this going to be good for Colorado and personal health?. There is emerging data that components of...
coloradopolitics.com
Griswold appoints election supervisor for Elbert County after clerk copied election hard drives
Secretary of State Jena Griswold appointed a supervisor to oversee the upcoming election in Elbert County following breaches of security protocol by the county’s clerk and recorder last year. In January, Republican Clerk Dallas Schroeder admitted that he made copies of two hard drives of the county's Dominion Voting...
coloradopolitics.com
Maryland congressman, brother make 2022's largest contribution to a Colorado issue committee
The committee backing the ballot measure seeking to expand liquor licenses this week was the recipient of a $4.6 million donation, the largest campaign contribution given to an issue committee in Colorado this election cycle. It's also the sixth largest in state history, according to TRACER, the state's campaign finance...
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso County residents encouraged to return erroneous ballots through Postal Service
As ballots for the Nov. 8 general election hit mailboxes this week, El Paso County residents who receive a ballot intended for someone who is deceased or who no longer lives at their address should return it through the mail, clerk and recorder's officials say. Residents who receive such ballots...
Comments / 4