Colorado State

Durango Herald: Elect Weiser to finish AG work

Crime — specifically car thefts — continually comes up in Colorado’s attorney general race, particularly from the Republican side. Democratic incumbent state Attorney General Phil Weiser and Republican challenger John Kellner, district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, field the question, how would you reduce crime?. But...
COLORADO STATE
Gov. Polis extends disaster declaration for avian flu

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday to assist the state in responding to the avian flu, extending the state of disaster emergency. The avian flu, also known as the bird flu or the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, is a disease that spreads rapidly among birds with a mortality rate of over 90%. The disease wiped out 65% of Colorado's egg-laying chickens as of August.
COLORADO STATE
Gov. Polis pledges to improve school safety at state summit

Gov. Jared Polis vowed to improve students’ mental and physical safety in classrooms while speaking at Colorado’s annual School Safety Summit on Thursday. Colorado is no stranger to school tragedies, from the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, to the STEM School Highlands Ranch mass shooting in 2019, to the string of shootings outside of Aurora high schools this time last year. Now, Polis said it’s time for the state to step up its response.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado approves nearly $7 million in economic development incentives

An electric plane company could grow its operations in Centennial or Jefferson County after landing almost $3 million in state economic development tax credits. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved almost $7 million in economic incentives for five companies to either locate, or grow, their businesses here.
COLORADO STATE
Denver Gazette: Reinventing history at Colorado schools

Given the most recent round of dismal student achievement scores for math and English in public school districts across Colorado, it’s a safe bet our kids’ instruction in history and civics is lacking, as well. Ask almost any middle- or high-schooler, however apt or diligent, for details about...
COLORADO STATE
Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill

Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd...
COLORADO STATE
Poll points to neck-and-neck race between Yadira Caraveo, Barb Kirkmeyer in Colorado's new 8th CD

The race to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District is in a statistical dead heat as voting begins, an internal poll conducted by the Democratic candidate shows. A telephone survey conducted Oct. 11-16 of 600 likely voters in the district by national Democratic firm Global Strategy Group for state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the Democratic nominee, showed her trailing Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer by 2 points, 46% to 44%, within the poll's 4 percentage point margin of error. Another 12% were undecided.
COLORADO STATE
Aurora council consider building new campus to curb homelessness

At a price tag of at least $50 million, some Aurora City councilmembers proposed to construct a new campus for the homeless that would offer not only a place to live but also services to aid their transition to self sufficiency. The vision emerged out of city officials' travel to...
AURORA, CO
NONPROFIT REGISTER |Booklovers Ball marks its 25th year

News: As leaders of the Denver Public Library Friends Foundation continue to revel in the success of the 25th Booklovers Ball, comes word that the 500 guests helped raise $400,000, money that will be used to augment the library’s far-reaching efforts to engage Denverites of all ages to benefit from the joy of reading.
DENVER, CO
Ordinance 305 misses the forest for the trees

Evictions are an unpleasant and often traumatic experience. Whatever the cause — nonpayment of rent or violations of a rental agreement — evictions can have a lasting and detrimental effect which often results in housing becoming even more difficult to obtain, or even worse outcomes like housing instability or homelessness.
DENVER, CO
Legalizing psychedelics does more harm than good

Citizens of Colorado will be voting on Proposition 122, which would allow decriminalization, distribution and access to psychedelics. It will also allow possession, personal use and growing, as well as uncompensated gifting. Is this going to be good for Colorado and personal health?. There is emerging data that components of...
COLORADO STATE

