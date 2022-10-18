Read full article on original website
INX to List Advent Token, a Digital Security for Advent Entertainment
Next week, Advent Entertainment will pursue a digital security offering on INX for a token tied to royalties. Advent aims to produce films, television shows, video games, and more. The initial token sale hopes to raise a minimum amount of $15 million. The tokens are being issued under Reg D...
Manasquan Bank, ZSuite Tech to Introduce Digital Escrow Platform
ZSuite Tech, a financial technology company that powers financial institutions with unbound digital accounts encompassing escrow, subaccounting, sub-ledgering, FBO and trust accounts for commercial clients, announced Manasquan Bank successfully deployed ZEscrow, the industry’s “first” completely digital commercial escrow solution, and ZRent, an automated rent and fee collection tool.
StartEngine Reports Topping One Million Users
StartEngine, one of the largest investment crowdfunding platforms in the US, is reporting that it has surpassed one million users. While this does not necessarily mean one million active investors, there should be a high correlation between registered users and investors. StartEngine also shares that to date, it has enabled...
OurCrowd Partners with Indian JITO Angel Network
Global investment crowdfunding platform OurCrowd has partnered with India-based JITO Angel Network (JAN). According to multiple reports, the deal is for OurCrowd to provide access to investment opportunities for JITO’s members. OurCrowd is one of the largest digital VC platforms in the world that provides access to private securities...
Coinbase Boosts USDC Access
In a move to support the adoption of USDC, the Circle issued dollar-based stablecoin, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has waived commission fees when buying or selling USDC via any fiat currency on Coinbase, “from AUD to ZAR.”. USDC is the second largest stablecoin by market cap after Tether and the 4th...
Chase Brings Payday Early to Secure Banking Clients
Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), announced it is giving Secure Banking customers more flexibility “over how they manage their money by providing access to direct deposits up to two days early.”. Beginning this month, Secure Banking customers will “receive...
Latin America: Bitso Tops 6 Million Users
Top crypto trading platform Bitso says it has surpassed 6 million users in Latin America while claiming it is in the midst of a growth spurt the fastest they have seen since its inception in 2014. Bitso states that in the past year, it has doubled its client base even...
Larky’s nudge Added to Finastra’s Fusion Virtual Banking Platform
Larky, a fintech provider proactively connecting financial institutions with their audience in the right place and at the right time, has teamed up with Finastra to “provide enhanced mobile banking solutions for its customers.”. Larky’s nudge is now “available on Finastra’s mobile banking platform, enabling banks and credit unions...
Fintech Paytrix Secures Pre-Seed Investments to Enable Businesses to Scale
Paytrix, an embedded payments company for “high-growth” vertical software platforms, announced that it has secured £5 million of new capital.”. The investment round was “led by Hambro Perks, an international investment firm focused on private investing, alongside investment from Bain Capital Ventures, Fin VC, Better Tomorrow Ventures, The Fintech Fund and a number of notable angel investors.”
Brazil based Neobank Nubank Creates Bespoke Cryptocurrency – Nucoin
Nubank (NYSE: NU) has announced the creation of its own cryptocurrency Nucoin. The digital asset is leveraging the Polygon blockchain network. Nubank claims the title of one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Last month, it reported that it had topped 70 million customers. Currently, Nubank operates in Brazil (66.4M), Mexico (3.2M), and, more recently, Colombia (400K).
Berlin-based Crypto-focused Neobank Nuri to Shut Down Business Operations
Nuri was founded in 2015 under the name Bitwala with the purpose “to make Bitcoin spendable.”. Over the years, the business has “gone through several transformations and re-positionings, ups and downs,” until it has become Nuri, the bank account “to grow your money.”. The team’s vision...
Colt Technology Drives Forward Cloud Colocation for Capital Markets
Colt Technology Services has announced the successful completion of a pioneering cloud colocation Proof of Concept (PoC), which demonstrates “the viability of hosting and distributing multicast data in the cloud for global Capital Market customers.”. The testing represents “a step towards greater on demand services and automation for real-time...
New CTO at Funding Circle to Lead Innovation Agenda, Product Platform Expansion
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH), which claims to be the United Kingdom’s largest lending platform for small business borrowers, announced the appointment of Greig McEwan as Chief Technology Officer. Greig joins Funding Circle’s Global Leadership Team, “reporting to CEO, Lisa Jacobs.”. Greig is “a customer-driven technology leader with...
Lloyds Banking Group Accelerates Fintech Engagement with Innovation Sandbox
Lloyds Banking Group has introduced Innovation Sandbox in order “to accelerate its collaboration with Fintechs and improve the digital products and services it offers to customers.”. Innovation Sandbox will reportedly “help the Group bring a variety of Fintech opportunities through the design and test cycle more efficiently, supporting a...
CrossTower Still Interested in Buying Voyager Digital Assets, Lawyer Reveals
Virtual currency trading company CrossTower continues to pursue a potential deal to acquire the assets of the once-leading and now-bankrupt Voyager Digital Ltd. out of bankruptcy, a lawyer for CrossTower noted at a court hearing on Wednesday (October 19, 2022). John Ashmead, CrossTower’s lawyer, a partner at Seward & Kissel...
Digital Bank N26 to Offer Crypto Trading, Starts with Austria Powered by Bitpanda
Digital bank N26, based in Germany, will soon offer cryptocurrency trading to its account holders. According to a Tweet, Austria will be the first country to allow an account holder to trade digital assets with other European countries coming soon. The crypto trading services will be provided by Bitpanda, a...
Bitcoin Adoption: Relai Builds with Checkout.com to Provide Instant BTC Purchases
Relai, the Swiss bitcoin app, announces its partnership with Checkout.com, the global payments provider. The move reportedly makes Relai the “first and only” bitcoin company “to offer instant transactions through a wallet that’s entirely owned by the customer.”. The partnership “means that Relai users will be...
Fintech Startup Uplinq Financial Technologies Announces $1.25M Investment
Uplinq Financial Technologies – which claims to be the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders – announced: “a $1.25 million investment from ATX Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Austin, Texas.”. This announcement “comes after Uplinq raised $3.5 million in...
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Introduces Fintech Integration Center
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, announced its FinTech Integration Center, which “provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications.”. With the FinTech Integration Center, bank customers “can interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and...
Visa, Thunes Expand Visa Direct’s Reach to 1.5B Digital Wallets
Visa (NYSE: V) is partnering with Thunes to help individuals and small businesses move money internationally to 78 digital wallet providers, “reaching 1.5 billion digital wallets across 44 countries and territories.”. This partnership will now “expand Visa Direct’s reach to nearly 7 billion endpoints, including more than 3 billion...
