ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Warren County Sheriff’s Office visits elementary school for ‘Safe Schools Week’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s office visited Natcher Elementary for their Safe Schools Week assembly. One of the school’s resource officers and deputies from the sheriff’s office discussed school safety with the children. The officers also showed their uniforms, equipment, and a look inside a police cruiser. The goal was to let the students know that officers were there to help them when needed.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Gov. Beshear tours Western KY tornado victims’ new homes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, was in Bowling Green today touring the new houses built by Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The houses were built for families whose homes were destroyed by the December tornadoes. After the tornadoes devastated much of the community of Bowling Green, families...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shelly Thomas

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Shelly Thomas is the Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator at the Trojan Academy in Barren County. She ensures every child has school clothes and supplies. She even makes sure they have gifts for Christmas. Shelly knows that when students don’t have the resources they need,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

BGPD encouraging Trick-or-treating safety precautions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With Halloween right around the corner, anticipations of a fun-filled night of trick-or-treating arises. Although the festivities surrounding Halloween are exciting, The Bowling Green Police Department, is prioritizing the safety of their citizens first. “Safety is the most important. It really has to do with the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 10-21-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of FFN starts off a little different as WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup, but Week 10 of high school football did not disappoint. There were a lot of upsets and huge district wins as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break it all down to the last possession.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Fatal crash causes fire near fossil plant in Muhlenberg Co.

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Muhlenberg County that caused a fire near the TVA Paradise Fossil Plant. Officials say on Friday Oct. 21, Austin L. Landrum of Rockport was driving eastbound on P and M Haul Road. During this time, Landrum’s vehicle lost control and exited the westbound shoulder, and descended upon an earth embankment while overturning.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

37k lbs of food donations to be distributed to food pantries in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several community food pantries will now be able to restock their shelves and continue serving their communities. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, a semi-truck filled with donations from a distribution center in Utah that provides Humanitarian project requests worldwide stopped at a warehouse in Bowling Green to unload nearly 37,000 lbs of boxed food.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Monroe County Water District issues boil water advisory for customers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Monroe County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for all its customers. This includes people on Old Edmonton Road, Mount Gilead Road, Ella’s Way, West Bushong Road, East Bushong Road, Cornwell Road, from 4403 Edmonton to 3899 Edmonton Road, Drag Strip Road to 412 Drag Strip Road, and for any that have experienced low pressure or no water. Officials say this will affect around 46 customers.
MONROE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Changes to Future Land Use element reflects growth of city, county

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission Executive Director held the final public forum on the proposed changes to the area’s Future Land Use Element and map on Monday. Overall, the theme of the minor changes supports the city and county’s ongoing growth. “...allow for growth...
WARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy