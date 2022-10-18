Read full article on original website
Warren County Sheriff’s Office visits elementary school for ‘Safe Schools Week’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s office visited Natcher Elementary for their Safe Schools Week assembly. One of the school’s resource officers and deputies from the sheriff’s office discussed school safety with the children. The officers also showed their uniforms, equipment, and a look inside a police cruiser. The goal was to let the students know that officers were there to help them when needed.
Gov. Beshear tours Western KY tornado victims’ new homes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, was in Bowling Green today touring the new houses built by Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The houses were built for families whose homes were destroyed by the December tornadoes. After the tornadoes devastated much of the community of Bowling Green, families...
Study: Kentucky ranks 4th in nation for employers struggling to hire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While COVID-19 forced businesses to lay off employees, and the demand for jobs was higher than the supply, the tables have turned as businesses struggle to find people to even apply for jobs. A study from WalletHub shows Kentucky is near the top of the list...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shelly Thomas
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Shelly Thomas is the Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator at the Trojan Academy in Barren County. She ensures every child has school clothes and supplies. She even makes sure they have gifts for Christmas. Shelly knows that when students don’t have the resources they need,...
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton dies in house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton of Edmonton passed away Thursday in a tragic house fire. “He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety. Then he went back in to save his home and lost his life,” said Edmonton Mayor, Doug Smith.
Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
BGPD encouraging Trick-or-treating safety precautions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With Halloween right around the corner, anticipations of a fun-filled night of trick-or-treating arises. Although the festivities surrounding Halloween are exciting, The Bowling Green Police Department, is prioritizing the safety of their citizens first. “Safety is the most important. It really has to do with the...
KY Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Oct. 21 through Oct. 28
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for October 21 through October 28 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. Work continues on the rehabilitation and resurfacing project from the Tennessee State line to mile marker...
Scottsville Police Department hosts cookout to raise money for children’s Christmas gifts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Scottsville Police Department grilled out for the greater good. For the past five years during the month of October, the police department has worked together to raise money to buy toys for children for Christmas. Tenderloin sandwiches were being handed out left and...
Football Friday Night, 10-21-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of FFN starts off a little different as WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup, but Week 10 of high school football did not disappoint. There were a lot of upsets and huge district wins as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break it all down to the last possession.
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
Fatal crash causes fire near fossil plant in Muhlenberg Co.
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Muhlenberg County that caused a fire near the TVA Paradise Fossil Plant. Officials say on Friday Oct. 21, Austin L. Landrum of Rockport was driving eastbound on P and M Haul Road. During this time, Landrum’s vehicle lost control and exited the westbound shoulder, and descended upon an earth embankment while overturning.
37k lbs of food donations to be distributed to food pantries in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several community food pantries will now be able to restock their shelves and continue serving their communities. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, a semi-truck filled with donations from a distribution center in Utah that provides Humanitarian project requests worldwide stopped at a warehouse in Bowling Green to unload nearly 37,000 lbs of boxed food.
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
Some in Ky. jails waiting for cases to move forward longer than actual sentences would be
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Some people in Kentucky’s jails are waiting more than a year for a competency evaluation. The evaluation is needed before their case can move forward. However, the wait is so long, many of those behind bars are spending more time in jail than they would’ve served if convicted.
VIDEO: BRASS member talks about help that is available for domestic violence victims
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tori Henninger, the Executive Director of Barren River Area Safe Space, also known as BRASS sat down with WBKO’s Kelly Austin to talk about the alarming statistics of domestic violence, dating violence, red flags to watch for, help that is available for victims and more.
Monroe County Water District issues boil water advisory for customers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Monroe County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for all its customers. This includes people on Old Edmonton Road, Mount Gilead Road, Ella’s Way, West Bushong Road, East Bushong Road, Cornwell Road, from 4403 Edmonton to 3899 Edmonton Road, Drag Strip Road to 412 Drag Strip Road, and for any that have experienced low pressure or no water. Officials say this will affect around 46 customers.
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
Changes to Future Land Use element reflects growth of city, county
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission Executive Director held the final public forum on the proposed changes to the area’s Future Land Use Element and map on Monday. Overall, the theme of the minor changes supports the city and county’s ongoing growth. “...allow for growth...
Lane closures expected tonight on U.S. 31-W near the Cave Mill Road area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A utility project by Atmos Energy will create lane closures and traffic delays overnight tonight, Oct. 21, on a section of U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green. The lane closures will be between Lost Woods Avenue and Lynnwood Way from around 8 p.m. to around 10...
