Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3

With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
‘Let them try to counter us,’: Misha says OG is done trying to counter teams at TI11

Throughout the 2021-2022 DPC season, OG worked to unlock a new generation of Dota 2. Building a roster filled with young players to kickstart the organization’s rebuild proved to be the right call from the get-go, as OG’s new core quickly surpassed all expectations and qualified for The International 2022 in their first year.
Vivo Keyd disbands amid its VALORANT players reportedly joining VCT-partnered teams

Vivo Keyd has parted ways with its VALORANT quintet of Leonardo “mwzera” Serrati, Olavo “heat” Marcelo, Murillo “murizzz” Tuchtenhagen, Matheus “RgLM” Rodigoli, and Igor “RHZ” Baruti today, one month after the organization wasn’t selected for one of the 10 spots in the VCT 2023 Americas league.
MATUMBAMAN’s last ride continues, Team Liquid survives Entity at TI11

Dota 2 is a game of knowing when to give and take. But when two teams are all about playing greedy and making big moves, you get a back-and-forth series between Team Liquid and Entity that feels like anyone’s game. In their first series of the lower bracket, Liquid...
Spin to win with Akshan after this quality-of-life League change

Patch 12.20, although seemingly lengthy, brought few new changes to League of Legends in reality. Still, there are a couple of changes that stand out in the bunch, like the latest Akshan quality-of-life change. After Patch 12.20, Akshan can now use his Heroic Swing infinitely. Initially, Akshan could only spin...
Where did it go wrong? Mira discusses the collapse of Team Spirit at TI11

Winning a TI often causes teams to underperform during the following year due to a loss of motivation. This wasn’t the case for Team Spirit, though, as the team went on to have another dominant streak after winning TI10. Spirit won the Arlington Major and finished second at Riyadh...
KRÜ Esports says ‘vamos’ to a new era of VALORANT with exciting roster rebuild

Argentinian organization KRÜ Esports has solidified its six-man VALORANT roster today ahead of the 2023 season where it will compete as a partnered team in the Americas region. Two members of the team remain from last year: Nicolas “Klaus” Ferrari and Juan “NagZ” Pablo Lopez. Alexandre “xand” Zizi, Santiago...
The best counters for each Overwatch 2 hero

As a new game, Overwatch 2 is still in the process of being balanced. The original Overwatch was an exceptionally well-balanced game, but all of the wide-reaching changes that its sequel made mean that the latter is still getting its feet underneath it. Despite this, the game continues to stand as a shining example of live-game balance, and the devs have made an explicit commitment to keeping the game fair and fun.

