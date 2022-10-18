The Triangle Quilt Squares will have their meeting this evening (Tuesday,) & it promises to be a lively one with quilts in tonight's spotlight. The Squares meeting will begin at 6:30, over at our Shelby Senior Center. I submit, with fall weather here, & another COLD Montana winter on the way, one can never have enough quilts...BTW, check out the latest Farmers Almanac for a preview of this season's Montana winter weather, or simply cut to the chase & tune into Gary Goodan for the real scoop on the weather...and then some...

SHELBY, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO