ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conrad, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KSEN AM 1150

More POWER To You From MRE

The Annual Meeting of Members of Marias River Electric Cooperative is coming up NEXT Friday night, the 28th, over at the Shelby High School. Don't worry about a thing...our local 4-H clubs will be serving up the buffet dinner, & there'll be plenty of activity with various educational booths set up at the high school. High school seniors can enter at registration for 1 of 2, $500, scholarships to be drawn during NEXT Friday night's meeting. They'll leave the lights on for you too...
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

FIRE! Benefit For Devries Family

There will be a benefit for the Devries family NEXT Saturday, the 29th. Riley, Sara & family lost EVERYTHING, their home & their belongings in a wildfire north of Conrad, lst month. The benefit kicks off Saturday afternoon, the 29th, at 4, out at the Pondera Golf Club. The chili & cinnamon roll dinner's a FREE will donation, & they have a silent & LIVE auction planned too.
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby Fairgrounds HAUNTED!

Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce Haunted House will be up & running the next two weekends out at the fairgrounds. The haunted house doors will open at 6:30, THIS Friday, & Saturday, 10/21-22, & NEXT weekend too, Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday, 10/28-10/30. Be SCARED but don't worry about a thing, it's $5, per tour, & $15, for adults all night, & $10, all night for students & seniors.
theelectricgf.com

GFPD responding to downtown incident

The Great Falls Police Department is working an incident near 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street. Officers, along with Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are investigating a suspicious death on the property at 610 2nd Ave. N., the First United Methodist Church. Community members should expect to see a...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Valier Volunteers VOLUNTEER!

The Valier Volunteers will be hosting a communitywide blood drive with the American Red Cross coming up on Monday, on the 24th.The drive will run from noon until 6, at the Valier Civic Center. For more information, or to make an appointment to donate the "Gift of Live," please call 800 RED CROSS, or you can sign up on line at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Valier, or you can call Kathy Dean at 279 3337, if you need some help in making an appointment.
VALIER, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Quilting FUN “Triangle Style”

The Triangle Quilt Squares will have their meeting this evening (Tuesday,) & it promises to be a lively one with quilts in tonight's spotlight. The Squares meeting will begin at 6:30, over at our Shelby Senior Center. I submit, with fall weather here, & another COLD Montana winter on the way, one can never have enough quilts...BTW, check out the latest Farmers Almanac for a preview of this season's Montana winter weather, or simply cut to the chase & tune into Gary Goodan for the real scoop on the weather...and then some...
SHELBY, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Glacier County District Court actions

The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. City/State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Marnessa Ann Ingraham, Defendant. Status Hearing. Set new trial date for Dec. 9. Status Hearing Nov. 16. State of...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

GO Little Coyotes!

Little Coyote Cheer Camp's underway in Shelby. "Camp" runs this afternoon (Tuesday) & on Thursday afternoon from 3:34, to 5:30, for K-6, over at the Shelby Elementary cafeteria. Those participating will perform at half time at the Shelby/Fort Benton game this Friday night. By the way, KSEN AM 1150, will broadcast the game Friday night at 7. For more information on Little Coyote Cheer Camp, please call 868 6785.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

The BIG One’s @ St. Margaret

The drawing for St. Margaret Church Fall Raffle over in Cut Bank's coming up the last Sunday of this month on the 30th. It's $5 per ticket, $$25 for 6 tickets. There's numerous prizes up for grabs from quilts to CASH! For more information, or to purchase your tickets, please visit with St. Margaret parishioner Amy.
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

They’re Selling Pumpkins For A Quarter!

That's right, 25 cents a pound! The Hillside Colony's continuing to have their fresh vegetables, pickled vegetables, & PUMPKINS available down at Shelby Floral through the end of October, now that the Farmers Market is done for the season. They'll selling those pumpkins for a quarter a pound until they're sold out! I'm going to grab a couple myself, throw them in the freezer, & I'll be ready & set to go for NEXT Halloween.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Where’s The Fire?

Don't worry about a thing...those big red trucks down in Conrad, is where you can park your cars for "Trunk or Treat" coming up on Monday, the 31st. Conrad's Trunk or Treat will be going full tilt Halloween Eve from 6, until 7:30, on Main Street. Here's the deal...you'll want to load up your trunk full of treats in order that our young ones can SAFELY trunk or treat without having to go door to door. Be safe, & Happy Halloween!
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Health Dept Takes It To Shelby GYM

The Toole County Health Department's having a Flu Clinic THIS Sunday afternoon from 10, to 2, over at the Shelby High School Gym foyer. Besides your "annual" flu shot, they'll be offering the Pfizer Bivalent COVID booster. Sunday's immunizations are courtesy of the our Toole County Health Department.
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby’s Out For BLOOD

All the "blood" is for our Shelby Community Blood Drive tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon over at the civic center. From noon until 6, tomorrow, you can give blood & help save lives. You can even schedule your appointment ahead of time, like TODAY, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.)
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Harvest Dinner “Chester Style”

Our Savior's Lutheran Church over in Chester, is putting on their Annual Harvest Dinner this Sunday. Starting at 11:30, there'll be turkey & ham on the platters along with a salad bar & even pies too! It's a Harvest Dinner with ALL the trimmings! Don't worry about a thing, it's a freewill offering...
CHESTER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
622
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy