The incident occurred early in the second period when both Borowiecki and Frost skated into the corner of the Predators’ zone while chasing the puck. Borowiecki reached the puck first, and Frost made contact with him along the boards right in the numbers, and Borowiecki collapsed on the ice, needing a stretcher to get off. Frost did not receive a penalty for the infraction, although he did get one a couple of minutes later for smothering the puck. The Predators would end up losing this game to Flyers 3-1.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO