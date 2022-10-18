ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Polygon

Every hidden Beacon Beach planet coin in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

In Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, planet coins are special resources that you can use to buy planet keys, weapon skins, and more crucial items from the local shop. These coins come from side quests, most of which are marked on the map. However, there are a few planet...
Polygon

Apex Legends’ Eclipse launch trailer is a warning call to Seer players

The not-that-subtle message underneath Apex Legends’ launch trailer for season 15, Eclipse, is that Seer — if not getting a nerf — is at least meeting his very worthy match. That match is Catalyst, the newest Legend introduced on Monday. Her lore trailer from Oct. 17 will...
Polygon

Final Fantasy 16 looks deliciously political and action-packed in new trailer

Square Enix dropped a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer Thursday, just because. But don’t let this seemingly random teaser for the next mainline Final Fantasy role-playing game undersell what is a spectacular and captivating trailer; it’s chock full of medieval fantasy, politically roiling aggression, and — in the Final Fantasy tradition — awesome-looking summons, like mainstays Ifrit, Garuda, and other giant beasts, known as Eikons in Final Fantasy 16.
Polygon

Cookie Run: Kingdom codes guide (October 2022)

CRKINGDOMWITHBTS (1,000 Army Bombs, 3,000 Crystals) These codes are for the BTS collaboration, so they reward Army Bombs, the special gacha currency you can use to pull the BTS cookies. Cookie Run: Kingdom how to redeem code. To redeem your Cookie Run: Kingdom code, go to the DevSisters Coupon Page.
Polygon

Persona 5 Royal darts answers and minigame guide

In Persona 5 Royal, you can play darts with your teammates at the Penguin Sniper Lounge in Kichijoji. After Ryuji invites you on June 5, you’ll have full access to the lounge whenever you want. Playing darts with your party members will increase the effects of Baton Pass. At...
Polygon

Persona 5 Royal TV quiz show answers

In Persona 5 Royal (and the original game) there’s a quiz show that will appear on the TV in Leblanc from time to time, and it’s a free way to gain Knowledge stats if you get the correct answer. The TV only has the game show on free...
Polygon

Alan Wake gets surprise release on Nintendo Switch

The Alan Wake remaster is available today on the Nintendo Switch. And for a limited time, it’s discounted at 20%, before it goes back up to the usual $29.99 price point. It was previously announced that the game would come to Nintendo Switch, but without a specific release date.
Polygon

Resident Evil Village’s third-person mode is still trying to hide Ethan’s face

The star of Resident Evil 7 biohazard and Resident Evil Village, Ethan Winters, has always been a bit camera shy. Capcom has deliberately obscured the character’s face in both games, and will continue to do so in the upcoming third-person perspective option for Village, which arrives next week. For...
Polygon

How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights

One of the reasons Batman strikes fear into the hearts of criminals throughout Gotham City is his ability to pop up anywhere at any time. In Gotham Knights, his four protégés — Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin — have a slightly harder time getting around.
Polygon

Persona 5 Royal passive stat raising guide

In Persona 5 Royal, time is limited. Without using a step-by-step guide, it’s nearly impossible to 100% the game in one go, as almost every action you take will make time pass. However, Persona 5 Royal — an expanded version of Persona 5 that hit PlayStation in 2020 and...
Polygon

Silent Hill f, Konami’s first main-series game in a decade, brings the franchise to Japan

Konami announced a brand-new Silent Hill game on Wednesday — Silent Hill f — the first main-series title in the horror franchise in more than a decade. Silent Hill f will take the franchise to Japan, according to a teaser trailer that debuted during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission event. The game is being developed by a Taiwan-based studio, with input from Japanese developers.
Polygon

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake looks scary good in new footage

Capcom gave survival horror fans an extended look at next year’s Resident Evil 4 remake on Thursday during its Resident Evil Showcase, reaffirming that the fourth mainline Resident Evil game remains one of the best (and the weirdest) entries in the franchise. A new trailer also offered a peek at the new Resident Evil 4’s take on Ada Wong, Ashley Graham, The Merchant, Father Bitores Mendez, and that creepy little weirdo Ramon Salazar.

