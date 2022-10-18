Capcom gave survival horror fans an extended look at next year’s Resident Evil 4 remake on Thursday during its Resident Evil Showcase, reaffirming that the fourth mainline Resident Evil game remains one of the best (and the weirdest) entries in the franchise. A new trailer also offered a peek at the new Resident Evil 4’s take on Ada Wong, Ashley Graham, The Merchant, Father Bitores Mendez, and that creepy little weirdo Ramon Salazar.

1 DAY AGO