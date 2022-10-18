Read full article on original website
Bulk item stickers could officially be trashed for good in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission is considering making some changes that could eliminate bulk item pickup tags while setting the stage for a new era of recycling in the city. The Bay City Commission received an ordinance amendment for its first reading on Oct. 17 that revises...
Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound M-21 will be closed between Washington and Park streets Friday for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement. City officials said work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday. Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on...
Bay City businesses encouraged to pack up unused sidewalk cafes as seasons change
BAY CITY, MI - With cold weather starting to creep into mid-Michigan, Bay City is encouraging business owners to consider packing up their outdoor seating areas ahead of schedule. “We would encourage business owners if they are not using their sidewalk cafes to pack it up and put it away,”...
New ‘bump outs’ aim to make downtown Bay City intersection safer for pedestrians
BAY CITY, MI - A construction project that prompted detours in downtown Bay City as well as the early closure of an outdoor dining area was finished faster than expected. Bay City announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue is now back open to traffic. Crews began construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work included the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners.
New monthly STARS bus pass offering unlimited rides helps residents see more of the community
SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw resident Robert McDowell, 58, said a new unlimited monthly bus pass will allow him to enjoy more leisurely activities. Earlier this week, Saginaw Transit Authority & Regional Services (STARS) began offering 30-day bus passes which allow frequent riders to save money during their daily commutes. As...
Here is what we know about a mysterious $100M downtown Saginaw project commissioners OK’d $5M for
SAGINAW, MI — A proposed investment of up to $100 million in Saginaw’s riverside medical corridor would bolster the city’s status as a healthcare hub and attract a variety of industries and jobs to the once-troubled district, officials said. While the project isn’t a certainty yet, business...
Construction to close part of SB I-75 in Bay County
Here are the top stories we're following today. For months, Sandra Escareno and her family have painstakingly watched the man they believe killed their loved ones walk around their neighborhood. TV5 weather update: Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. TV5 weather update: Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. TV5...
Break out that rake: It’s time to cleanup leaves in Midland
MIDLAND, MI - With fall underway and leaves continuing to come down, Midland is reminding its residents of how to clean up this season. Residents are encouraged to begin raking leaves to the street as of Oct. 21, according to the city. A definitive start date for the 2022 curbside leaf collection has not been determined yet, said the city in a notice, but crews are planning to start in early November.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Michigan deputy wrangles goat tribe wandering on road before ‘anything baaaaad’ happened
PINCONNING TWP, MI — A wandering tribe of goats found its way back home after being wrangled by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. About 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Deputy Art Kleinert was on patrol in the area of North Eight Mile and East Cody Estey roads in Pinconning Township when he saw about 10 goats walking up from behind his vehicle, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
Business Matters: Ryders Bar and Grill named for owners' late grandson
Kim Nephew, 52, and her husband, Scott, own Ryders Bar & Grill, located on Midland Road just east of US-10. It has a Midland address, but it’s located in Bay County. It was previously known as the Overpass Bar. With indoor and outdoor seating, the bar has a capacity...
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
After fire, El Topo and The Relief & Resource Co. not expected to reopen for more than a year
FENTON, MI - The Fenton community will have to wait a while for El Topo and The Relief & Resource Co. to reopen. After a fire tore through the businesses on June 28, a go-to spot for residents quickly became unrecognizable.
Get spooky in Bay City this weekend with spirit walks, curiosities exposition
BAY CITY, MI - Lovers of all things spooky and paranormal are in for a treat this weekend in Bay City. Bay City’s Studio 23 is hosting the Curiosities and Wonders Exposition and the Hell’s Half Mile spirit Walk this weekend. The exposition event will feature up to 20 vendors that will be offering variety of art, treats, home decor, tarot readings and more.
Body found near empty lot on Flint’s east side, police investigating
FLINT, MI – Police say there are no suspects in custody after a man was shot to death near an empty lot on Flint’s southeast side. Flint police said they were called to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue, near Thread Lake, around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, after someone reported that they had found a body on a sidewalk near an empty lot.
Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on $375 million expansion project in Saginaw County
HEMLOCK, MI — Hemlock Semiconductor, the nation’s leading manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon used in the semiconductor and solar industries, broke ground on a major expansion project in Saginaw County Friday, Oct. 21. Company officials say this expansion project will modernize the manufacturing process HSC uses to refine its...
Gas station manager explains how he sets the price you pay at the pump
Montrose, Mich. (WNEM) -Gas prices appear to be on the decline in mid-Michigan after skyrocketing a few weeks ago. The average price in mid-Michigan is hovering around four dollars and 20 cents a gallon. However, many other areas across the state are seeing much lower prices. According to GasBuddy, some...
Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting
BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
Two injured in mid-Michigan crash after car crosses median, police say
EMERSON TOWNSHIP, MI – Two women were injured in a crash Friday, Oct. 21 that happened when a car crossed a grass median and struck a minivan, police said. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road in Gratiot County. Michigan State Police said a woman,...
Gratiot County man federally charged with having illegal assault rifles, silencers
BAY CITY, MI — Pulled over on a traffic stop, a Gratiot County man was discovered driving with two automatic rifles and several suppressors, or silencers. As a result, he’s now facing a federal felony. According to an affidavit authored by a special agent with the Bureau of...
