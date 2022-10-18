ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

WILX-TV

Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound M-21 will be closed between Washington and Park streets Friday for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement. City officials said work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday. Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on...
OWOSSO, MI
The Saginaw News

New ‘bump outs’ aim to make downtown Bay City intersection safer for pedestrians

BAY CITY, MI - A construction project that prompted detours in downtown Bay City as well as the early closure of an outdoor dining area was finished faster than expected. Bay City announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue is now back open to traffic. Crews began construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work included the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Construction to close part of SB I-75 in Bay County

Here are the top stories we're following today. For months, Sandra Escareno and her family have painstakingly watched the man they believe killed their loved ones walk around their neighborhood. TV5 weather update: Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. TV5 weather update: Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. TV5...
The Saginaw News

Break out that rake: It’s time to cleanup leaves in Midland

MIDLAND, MI - With fall underway and leaves continuing to come down, Midland is reminding its residents of how to clean up this season. Residents are encouraged to begin raking leaves to the street as of Oct. 21, according to the city. A definitive start date for the 2022 curbside leaf collection has not been determined yet, said the city in a notice, but crews are planning to start in early November.
MIDLAND, MI
1470 WFNT

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Michigan deputy wrangles goat tribe wandering on road before ‘anything baaaaad’ happened

PINCONNING TWP, MI — A wandering tribe of goats found its way back home after being wrangled by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. About 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Deputy Art Kleinert was on patrol in the area of North Eight Mile and East Cody Estey roads in Pinconning Township when he saw about 10 goats walking up from behind his vehicle, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting

BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
