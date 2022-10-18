Chargers coach explains why J.C. Jackson got benched during Monday Night Football

The Pro Bowl cornerback left the Patriots during the offseason to sign an $82.5 million deal.

The Patriots let J.C. Jackson leave as a free agent to take big money during the offseason.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, following an appearance in last year’s Pro Bowl.

But Monday night, Jackson wound up on the bench during the second half of the Chargers’ overtime win against Denver.

Jackson was targeted three times and gave up two catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, along with a pass interference penalty, according to Pro Football Focus via MassLive.

“It just wasn’t good enough in the first half, and we felt like we needed to make a change,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said via Chargers Wire.

Michael Davis took over for Jackson in the second half and played during overtime.

“I thought Mike gave us a chance in the second half. Like the way he played,” Staley said. “He was ready. I’m proud of him. Proud of his teammates for helping him along, his coaches.”

According to NFL.com, Jackson underwent ankle surgery in the offseason and has struggled in pass coverage, missing a pair of games.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ cornerbacks have been one of the team’s strengths. Bill Belichick has a long history of moving on from high-priced players, and this year has been no different.

Jalen Mills and rookie Jack Jones already have a pair of interceptions. Jonathan Jones has forced two fumbles and is among the highest-graded cornerbacks in the league.

The Patriots drafted Jackson in 2018 and developed him into the kind of player who earned a big deal. Jackson, who is six games into his new contract, hasn’t so far shown that he can maintain that level of play elsewhere.